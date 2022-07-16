Website Logo
  • Saturday, July 16, 2022
Trending Now:  

Uncategorized

‘Perspective’: Virat Kohli posts cryptic one-word tweet ahead of final ODI against England

His post had a single-word caption which read: “Perspective.”

Virat Kohli of India (Photo by Dan Mullan/Getty Images)

By: Pramod Thomas

FORMER India skipper Virat Kohli is going through a rough patch in his career and ahead of the third and final ODI against England, the Indian batter tweeted a one-word cryptic post on Saturday (16).

Kohli took to his Twitter and shared a post, the India player can be seen posing in front of an artistic work which has two wings with a message: “What if I fall… Oh but my darling, what if you fly.”

His post had a single-word caption which read: “Perspective.”

Kohli’s long span without an international century has been talked about in the town. In ongoing India’s tour of England, Virat Kohli could manage scores of only 11 and 20 in the fifth and final Test against Edgbaston and continued his bad performances in T20Is, where he could score only 12 runs in two innings.

Also, Kohli had a sub-par IPL 2022, in which he could score only 341 runs in 16 games at an average of 22.73 and a sub-par strike rate of 115.98. He could score only two half-centuries in the tournament.

Kohli has not fared very well in Blue this year either, scoring only 158 runs with two fifties in six ODI innings and 81 runs across 4 T20I innings with one fifty.

(ANI)

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

Uncategorized
Ex-finance minister Sunak, and others, launch bids to replace Boris Johnson
Uncategorized
Norway welcomes India’s single-use plastic ban, praises PM Modi for important step’
Uncategorized
Explainer: The issues surrounding a Scottish independence vote
Uncategorized
How NFTs are Changing the Gaming Industry
Uncategorized
How Prefab Steel Buildings Support the Green Movement
Uncategorized
Three Methods For Feeling Like A Home Design Pro
Uncategorized
9 Ways To Reduce Clutter In Your Home
Uncategorized
Gambling business interests a lot of people
Uncategorized
How Does Turmeric Help Athletes Recover?
Uncategorized
Natural Fat Burners That Actually Help You Burn Stubborn Fat
Uncategorized
Instagram Promotion: Get Your Brand Promoted on Instagram
Uncategorized
Become your own boss through buying a franchise
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Most Popular
Chris Pratt shuts down rumours of wanting to replace Harrison…
Ranbir Kapoor reacts to being called ‘casanova’ and ‘cheater’: ‘I…
‘I was called brownie or ni**er’ – Sebastian Vettel’s former…
75 percent of British women worry about hair loss: Study
Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha moves Chiranjeevi to tears at…
Manchester United agree deal to sign Martinez from Ajax: Report