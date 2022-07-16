‘Perspective’: Virat Kohli posts cryptic one-word tweet ahead of final ODI against England

His post had a single-word caption which read: “Perspective.”

Virat Kohli of India (Photo by Dan Mullan/Getty Images)

By: Pramod Thomas

FORMER India skipper Virat Kohli is going through a rough patch in his career and ahead of the third and final ODI against England, the Indian batter tweeted a one-word cryptic post on Saturday (16).

Kohli took to his Twitter and shared a post, the India player can be seen posing in front of an artistic work which has two wings with a message: “What if I fall… Oh but my darling, what if you fly.”

His post had a single-word caption which read: “Perspective.”

Kohli’s long span without an international century has been talked about in the town. In ongoing India’s tour of England, Virat Kohli could manage scores of only 11 and 20 in the fifth and final Test against Edgbaston and continued his bad performances in T20Is, where he could score only 12 runs in two innings.

Also, Kohli had a sub-par IPL 2022, in which he could score only 341 runs in 16 games at an average of 22.73 and a sub-par strike rate of 115.98. He could score only two half-centuries in the tournament.

Kohli has not fared very well in Blue this year either, scoring only 158 runs with two fifties in six ODI innings and 81 runs across 4 T20I innings with one fifty.

(ANI)