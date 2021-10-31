Patel says she felt ‘uncomfortable’ entering Home Office

Home Secretary Priti Patel (Getty Images).

By: Sattwik Biswal

THE home secretary has revealed that she felt “uncomfortable” entering the Home Office as an ethnic minority minister, and pledged to root out the department’s “binary” culture.

Shortly before her appointment as home secretary in July 2019, a damning investigation into the windrush scandal found evidence of “institutional racism” in the home office. Priti Patel has “challenged the culture” since then.

Patel said several Whitehall departments had become “institutionalised” in their “thinking and ways of working”. She added many of the departments had become “binary” and “silo-rised”.

Her department is in the process of implementing recommendations in the Windrush “lessons learnt review”.

The Windrush report also said that race played a part in the wrongdoing and the failings were “consistent with some elements of the definition of institutional racism”. An earlier draft of the report had concluded that the Home Office was “institutionally racist”.

Patel, appearing before the House of Lords justice and home affairs committee, she has pledged reforms.

Describing her experience as Britain’s first ethnic minority home secretary, Patel said: “If I think about Windrush, obviously I walked into a department just as the lessons learnt report was due to come out.

“I have my own views quite frankly, I’m an ethnic minority home secretary coming into a department where it didn’t feel that comfortable.”

It would be “a long, long haul”, she told the committee that began with “just understanding and recognising and respecting” different cultures.

“Now, it’s easy for me to say that — look at how ethnically diverse I am, I’m an internationalist, I have been brought up like that and that speaks to my own personal values, my own family background, but you can again see in government — large, large government departments across government — you become very binary in your thinking, very silo-rised. Absolutely I walked into all of that, completely.”