Parineeti Chopra confirms pregnancy months after Raghav Chadha teased Kapil Sharma with cryptic family remark

Highlights:

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha confirm they are expecting their first child.

The couple shared a joint Instagram post with a sweet video and cake image.

Bollywood and political circles sent warm wishes following the announcement.

Their pregnancy news comes less than a year after their Udaipur wedding.

Actor Parineeti Chopra and her husband, politician Raghav Chadha, have officially announced their first pregnancy with a heartfelt post on Instagram. The couple, who tied the knot in September 2023, shared a video and a symbolic cake image to mark the moment, delighting fans across Bollywood and political circles. The announcement follows recent hints dropped on The Great Indian Kapil Show, where they playfully teased “good news soon.”

Raghav Chadha’s on air promise comes true as Parineeti Chopra confirms pregnancy with heartfelt post Getty Images





How did Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha announce their pregnancy?

On 25 August, the pair uploaded a joint Instagram post featuring a beautifully decorated round cake with the golden imprint of baby feet and “1 + 1 = 3.” Alongside the photo, they shared a video of themselves strolling hand-in-hand through a park, writing in the caption: “Our little universe on its way. Blessed beyond measure.”

The post was immediately flooded with congratulatory messages. Sonam Kapoor commented, “Congratulations darling,” while Bhumi Pednekar, Huma Qureshi, and Neha Dhupia also extended their wishes. Fans expressed excitement and joy, with many describing the announcement as one of the happiest surprises of the year.





What did they say earlier about starting a family?

The announcement comes just weeks after the couple appeared together on The Great Indian Kapil Show. During the episode, host Kapil Sharma jokingly asked them about family plans. Raghav Chadha smiled and responded, “Good news jaldi denge (We’ll share good news soon),” catching Parineeti by surprise.

The exchange, which went viral at the time, now appears to have been a subtle nod to their actual plans. Their light-hearted remarks sparked speculation, but this is the first time they have officially confirmed that they are expecting a child.

Parineeti Chopra confirms pregnancy with Raghav Chadha after months of speculation Getty Images





When did Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha get married?

Parineeti and Raghav married on 24 September 2023 at the Leela Palace Hotel in Udaipur, Rajasthan. The ceremony had both cinematic glamour and political prominence, with attendees including Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, and several Bollywood personalities.

The couple had earlier exchanged rings at a grand engagement ceremony in May 2023 at Delhi’s Kapurthala House. Since then, they have frequently shared glimpses of their life together on social media, from festive celebrations to candid travel moments.





What’s next for Parineeti Chopra’s career?

While preparing for motherhood, Parineeti Chopra continues her acting journey. She recently wrapped up shooting for an upcoming Netflix series, co-starring Tahir Raj Bhasin, Jennifer Winget, Harleen Sethi, Sumeet Vyas, Anup Soni, and Chaitannya Choudhry. The project, which is yet to be titled, marks another step in her digital career after her recent film outings.





Raghav Chadha, meanwhile, remains active in his political role as a Member of Parliament for the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). Their announcement reflects a new chapter for the couple as they balance professional responsibilities with their personal life.