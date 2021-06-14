Website Logo
  Monday, June 14, 2021
Pakistan understands Saudi Arabia’s decision to bar foreigners from hajj

iStock Image

By: SwatiRana

PAKISTAN supports Saudi Arabia’s decision to bar Muslims from other countries to perform hajj for the second consecutive year against Covid.

On Saturday (12), Saudi Arabia announced that it will allow 60,000 residents who are vaccinated against Covid to perform this year’s hajj.

Although Pakistan’s government has supported the decision, there has been some disappointment among those hoping to make the pilgrimage.

“I am profoundly saddened… I also wanted to go for hajj last year. I was desperately hoping to make it this year and even had got myself vaccinated along with my wife,” clothes merchant Zafar Ullah, 64, said.

Mohammad Shakeel, a tour operator from the Hajj Organisers Association of Pakistan, said the Saudi decision would “further add” to financial losses faced by his company.

This year it would be “open for nationals and residents of the kingdom, limited to 60,000 pilgrims”, the hajj ministry said, quoted by the official Saudi Press Agency.

The pilgrimage, scheduled to be held in July, would be limited to those who have been vaccinated and are aged 18-65 with no chronic illnesses, it said.

Only up to 10,000 Muslims took part in last year’s hajj, a far cry from the 2.5 million who participated in the five-day annual pilgrimage in 2019 before the pandemic.

“In light of what the whole world is witnessing with the coronavirus pandemic… and the emergence of new variants, the relevant authorities have continued to monitor the global health situation,” the ministry said.

“Considering the large crowds that perform hajj, spending long periods of time in multiple and specific places… requires the highest levels of health precautions.”

Saudi Arabia said those wishing to perform the hajj would have to apply online, without specifying how many foreign residents would be among the 60,000 pilgrims.

In 2020, foreigners were 70 percent of the pilgrims, while Saudis made up the rest.

The kingdom said it had informed other countries of the decision not to allow pilgrims from abroad.

“There was great understanding,” deputy hajj minister, Abdulfattah bin Sulaiman Mashat, told a news conference.

“Arrangements for this were based on the kingdom’s keenness on the pilgrims’ health and the safety of their countries.”

Eastern Eye

