Indian man held after London attack on Pakistan High Commission

The Metropolitan Police confirmed he was charged with criminal damage after officers were called to reports of vandalism

Indian community members protest outside High Commission in London last Sunday (27)

By Eastern EyeApr 30, 2025
TENSIONS between India and Pakistan spilled over to the UK following the attack in Pahalgam, with heated confrontations between diaspora communities and a diplomatic incident involving the Pakistan High Commission in London.

An Indian man, Ankit Love, 41, was arrested last Sunday (27) for allegedly smashing windows at the Pakistan High Commission in London.

The Metropolitan Police confirmed he was charged with criminal damage after officers were called to reports of vandalism at the diplomatic mission in Lowndes Square, Kensington and Chelsea. Love, described as having “no fixed address,” was remanded in custody and appeared at Westminster magistrates’ court on Monday (28).

The incident followed a series of confrontations between Indian and Pakistani diaspora groups in London.

Last Friday (25), Indian community organisations held a demonstration outside the Pakistan High Commission to protest what they described as Pakistan’s support for cross-border terrorism. There were Pakistani counter-demonstrators who used loudspeakers to drown out the Indian protesters’ slogans and chants.

A Pakistani diplomat was caught on camera making a threatening throatslitting gesture towards the Indian protesters from the balcony of the High Commission building.

The tensions continued last weekend when many Indian diaspora representatives gathered at the High Commission of India in London last Sunday (27) evening to counter what was described as a smaller Pakistani demonstration. The Metropolitan Police maintained a significant presence to ensure both groups were kept apart. Later that evening, British Indian groups held a candlelight vigil at Piccadilly Circus to commemorate the victims of the 22 April terror attack.

Similar “All Eyes on Pahalgam” protests and vigils were organised by Indian diaspora groups, including in Manchester, Edinburgh, and Belfast.

pahalgam attackindia-pakistan tensionspakistan high commission

Dr M N Nandakumara

The award marks a significant milestone in Dr Nandakumara’s lifelong service

Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan

Dr Nandakumara MBE honoured for bridging Indian culture and UK arts

Dr M N Nandakumara MBE, the long-serving Executive Director of The Bhavan in London, was conferred with the honorary degree of Doctor of Literature (honoris causa) by the University of London Worldwide on 29 April 2025. The award was presented by Vice-Chancellor Professor Wendy Thomson CBE during the graduation ceremony held at the Barbican Centre.

Each year, the University of London Worldwide recognises individuals of outstanding achievement and distinction. This year’s honorary doctorate celebrates Dr Nandakumara’s decades-long contribution to the promotion of Indian arts, literature, and culture in the United Kingdom.

MARKS & SPENCER-Getty

The disruption has led to some stores facing limited stock availability and has affected M&S’s market value. (Photo: Getty Images)

Getty Images

Met Police probes M&S cyber attack linked to Scattered Spider

MARKS & SPENCER has asked the Metropolitan Police’s cyber crime unit to investigate a ransomware attack that has disrupted its services for nearly two weeks.

The retailer has been unable to accept online orders for six days, and click-and-collect services continue to face delays.

tony-blair-getty

Blair did not urge Labour to stop its decarbonisation efforts but said governments need to rethink their approach as current efforts are not working. (Photo: Getty Images)

Net zero policies not working, says Tony Blair in new report

FORMER UK prime minister Tony Blair has said current net zero policies are "doomed to fail" and called for a reset in the global approach to climate change, according to a report by the Tony Blair Institute, The Climate Paradox: Why We Need to Reset Action on Climate Change.

In the report’s foreword, Blair wrote that people "feel they're being asked to make financial sacrifices and changes in lifestyle when they know the impact on global emissions is minimal". He said strategies based on quickly phasing out fossil fuels or limiting energy consumption would not succeed.

Britain appeals for calm among Indian and Pakistani communities

The statement refers to incidents like the 2022 riots in Leicester.

Britain appeals for calm among Indian and Pakistani communities

BRITISH officials are urging calm among the country's large Indian and Pakistani communities following a deadly attack in Kashmir last week that has heightened tensions between the two nations.

The attack in Pahalgam, a popular tourist destination in Indian-administered Kashmir, left at least 26 people dead and dozens injured when gunmen opened fire on visitors. It marks the deadliest attack on civilians in the region in years.

RTS-meter-Getty

Energy UK, which represents energy suppliers, said 430,000 RTS meters were still in use at the end of March, and more than 1,000 are being replaced daily. (Representational image: iStock)

iStock

Warning over smart meter switch as 300,000 homes still use outdated system

AROUND 300,000 homes risk losing heating or hot water as energy companies race to replace old electricity meters with smart meters before a 30 June deadline.

The homes still use the Radio Teleswitching System (RTS), a technology dating back to the 1980s that uses a longwave radio signal to switch between peak and off-peak rates, the BBC reported.

