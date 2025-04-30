Indian man held after London attack on Pakistan High Commission

TENSIONS between India and Pakistan spilled over to the UK following the attack in Pahalgam, with heated confrontations between diaspora communities and a diplomatic incident involving the Pakistan High Commission in London.
An Indian man, Ankit Love, 41, was arrested last Sunday (27) for allegedly smashing windows at the Pakistan High Commission in London.
The Metropolitan Police confirmed he was charged with criminal damage after officers were called to reports of vandalism at the diplomatic mission in Lowndes Square, Kensington and Chelsea. Love, described as having “no fixed address,” was remanded in custody and appeared at Westminster magistrates’ court on Monday (28).
The incident followed a series of confrontations between Indian and Pakistani diaspora groups in London.
Last Friday (25), Indian community organisations held a demonstration outside the Pakistan High Commission to protest what they described as Pakistan’s support for cross-border terrorism. There were Pakistani counter-demonstrators who used loudspeakers to drown out the Indian protesters’ slogans and chants.
A Pakistani diplomat was caught on camera making a threatening throatslitting gesture towards the Indian protesters from the balcony of the High Commission building.
The tensions continued last weekend when many Indian diaspora representatives gathered at the High Commission of India in London last Sunday (27) evening to counter what was described as a smaller Pakistani demonstration. The Metropolitan Police maintained a significant presence to ensure both groups were kept apart. Later that evening, British Indian groups held a candlelight vigil at Piccadilly Circus to commemorate the victims of the 22 April terror attack.
Similar “All Eyes on Pahalgam” protests and vigils were organised by Indian diaspora groups, including in Manchester, Edinburgh, and Belfast.
