Stalemate in formation of new government in Pakistan continues

PML-N and the PPP have failed to agree on a power-sharing deal in the fifth round of talks. PPP is seeking key constitutional positions

Former Prime Minister of Pakistan Nawaz Sharif speaks, flanked by his daughter and politician Maryam Nawaz Sharif and his brother and former Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif, at the party office of Pakistan Muslim League (N) at Model Town in Lahore, Pakistan, February 9, 2024. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

By: Shajil Kumar

There was no progress in the formation of a new coalition government in Pakistan on Tuesday as top leaders of the PML-N and the PPP failed to agree on a power-sharing deal in their latest round of talks, indicating deepening fissures in the country’s political landscape.

The fifth round of the meeting, held at the residence of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) senior leader Senator Ishaq Dar here on Monday, saw the participation of prominent leaders from both parties, who have pledged to work together in the interest of the cash-strapped country.

The Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) delegation comprised senior leaders Murad Ali Shah, Qamar Zaman Kaira, Nadeem Afzal Chan, and others, the Express Tribune newspaper reported on Tuesday.

After a three-hour deliberation on Monday (19), the negotiation hit a snag prompting a temporary halt, with both PML-N and PPP agreeing to reconvene at 10 pm on Monday. However, the meeting did not take place.

Eventually, at 11 pm, the PML-N concluded their meeting, announcing that discussions with PPP would resume on Wednesday (21).

In an informal conversation with reporters after the first round of the meeting, PML-N leader Azam Nazir Tarar conveyed a positive trajectory in the ongoing discussions.

“Some things have already been decided on the matter of PPP’s inclusion in the cabinet,” Tarar was quoted as saying by Geo News.

The PPP is reportedly asking for key constitutional positions of President, Chairman Senate, and Speaker of the National Assembly for its support to former prime minister Nawaz Sharif’s PML-N.

PPP Chairman Bilawal Zardari-Bhutto on Tuesday said he foresees a “stalemate” in the formation of a coalition government “if someone is not ready to change their stance”.

“The delay [in forming the government] is because of non-seriousness,” he said, adding that the situation is harming Pakistan’s democracy.

The general elections have been controversial with several serious allegations of widespread rigging to alter the results. Over 11 days after the voting, there is still no clarity on which party would form the government at the Centre.

Though independent candidates backed by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) of jailed former prime minister Imran Khan won the maximum number of seats in Parliament, PML-N and PPP have announced that they will form a coalition government after the elections resulted in a hung Parliament.

According to sources, the powerful military, which has backed a unity government after the fractured verdict, would have to put down its foot and the PPP would have to join the coalition government with a share in the cabinet. Otherwise, the process of forming a coalition government would be difficult.

The Parliament should meet for its maiden session by February 29 and it is hoped that the two leading parties — PML-N and PPP — would agree on a power-sharing arrangement by that time.

PTI demands CEC’s resignation

PTI on Tuesday reiterated its demand for Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja’s immediate resignation for failing to hold “free and fair” elections after allegations of massive poll rigging emerged.

“After meeting Khan sahib today, the PTI demands that the CEC resign. He has no right to stay in the position for a single day,” Barrister Gohar Khan said outside Rawalpindi’s Adiala Jail, where the PTI founder has been jailed.

Bureaucrat’s rigging claim

A senior bureaucrat in Pakistan made a sensational claim last week that he had helped rig the country’s elections.

Liaqat Ali Chattha — commissioner of the garrison city of Rawalpindi, where the country’s powerful military has its headquarters — said he would hand himself over to police.

Chattha said on Saturday that he supervised rigging of votes in Rawalpindi, before stepping down from his post.

“We converted the losers into winners, reversing margins of 70,000 votes in 13 national assembly seats,” he told reporters.

“For committing such a heinous crime, I will hand myself over to the police,” he said, also implicating the head of the election commission and the country’s top judge.

The election commission rejected Chattha’s allegations, but said in a statement that it would “hold an inquiry”. (Agencies)