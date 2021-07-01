Website Logo
  • Thursday, July 01, 2021
Trending Now:  
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 399,459
Total Cases 30,411,634
Today's Fatalities 1,005
Today's Cases 48,786
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 399,459
Total Cases 30,411,634
Today's Fatalities 1,005
Today's Cases 48,786

News

Pakistan bans TikTok again

Activists carry banners and placards as they take part in a demonstration demanding the ban of a social media application ‘TikTok’ in Islamabad on June 26, 2021. (Photo by FAROOQ NAEEM/AFP via Getty Images)

By: SwatiRana

PAKISTAN authorities on Thursday (1) blocked the popular TikTok social media app again after a court ruling on a private citizen’s petition that accused the company of promoting obscenity.

“The TikTok ban is effective from today,” a representative of the company said, and users confirmed they could not access their accounts or view the short video clips that have made the app one of the most popular in the country.

“It is absurd,” said Imdad Kazmi, studying mass communication at a government university.

“It affects thousands of people who promote their products, fashion and other goods. The ban is not a solution at all.”

Chinese-owned TikTok has been shut down twice before in Pakistan because of alleged “indecent” content – most recently in March, after which the company pledged to better moderate content.

It said on Wednesday it had removed more than six million videos from its Pakistan service in the past three months alone – around 15 per cent featuring “adult nudity and sexual activities”.

A spokesman said the content was removed as a result of both user and government requests.

Earlier this month, small anti-TikTok rallies were held against what protesters called the spreading of homosexual content on the platform.

“We have grown our local-language moderation capacity for Pakistan and work diligently to review and take action on content in violation of our community guidelines,” a TikTok statement said after the latest takedown.

The Sindh High Court said the suspension would hold in place until the next hearing on the petition on July 8.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

UK
Less than one-per cent of GCSE students in England study a book by a writer…
PAKISTAN
TikTok removes six million videos in Pakistan
UK
Link between ethnicity and colour of emojis
PAKISTAN
Pakistan suspends 70 paramilitary personnel for refusing vaccine
News
The Invisible Hand: ‘It’s more relevant now than ever’
News
Instagram richlist: Kohli and Priyanka among world’s top 30 influencers
News
Father gives rat poison in ice cream to three children in Mumbai, one…
UK
Britain’s parties fight for votes in northern England
News
‘Black and Asian diabetic people in UK less likely to be prescribed statin’
News
Army patrols streets as Bangladesh goes under fresh lockdown
UK
Bhutto and Bedi are highlights of Khushwant Singh literary festival
News
British Medical Association urges Javid to tackle ‘structural racism’ in NHS
Eastern Eye

Videos

Abhinay Deo on 10 years of Delhi Belly, a sequel…
Actress Mandira Bedi’s husband and filmmaker Raj Kaushal passes away
Yash Narvekar and Akasa Singh talk about their new song…

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE
Most Popular
Pakistan bans TikTok again
Less than one-per cent of GCSE students in England study…
TikTok removes six million videos in Pakistan
Link between ethnicity and colour of emojis
Pakistan suspends 70 paramilitary personnel for refusing vaccine
Javid returns to the centre of UK politics