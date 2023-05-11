Website Logo
  • Thursday, May 11, 2023
Trending Now:  

Bollywood News

Observed policemen, understood their mannerisms, and nuances to play the role of cop for Dahaad, says Sohum Shah

Prime members in India and across 240 countries and territories can stream the crime drama on Prime Video on May 12.

Sohum Shah

By: Mohnish Singh

After being a part of mega-successful stories such as Tumbadd, Talvar, Maharani, and Ship of Theseus among others, National award-winning actor and producer Sohum Shah gears up for his next much-awaited Amazon Original series Dahaad.

While he has played the role of a cop previously, Sohum shares that he had to undergo rigorous research and immersion in order to portray the character as seamlessly as possible and to bring Reema Kagti and Zoya Akhtar’s vision to life.

Sohum shares, “I found the character very interesting and it is something that I haven’t done before. What I did earlier was very intense or the character is very simple in nature. However, the one in Dahaad is different from everything I have played before. As far as the prep goes, I had to undergo some physical transformation and get my body in shape. I went to a lot of police stations to understand their mannerisms, how they speak/behave, and what their nuances are. My character Kailash is very complex. He’s very stern on the outside and soft on the inside. So, it took me a while to understand his psychology.”

Produced by Excel Media & Entertainment and Tiger Baby, the series stars Sonakshi Sinha, Vijay Varma, and Gulshan Devaiah in lead roles along with Sohum.

Dahaad is directed by Reema Kagti and Ruchika Oberoi with Ritesh Sidhwani, Zoya Akhtar, Farhan Akhtar, and Reema Kagti as Executive Producers of the series.

Prime members in India and across 240 countries and territories can stream the crime drama on Prime Video on May 12.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

Entertainment
Karan Johar and Guneet Monga join hands to push landscape of filmmaking in Indian cinema
Entertainment
Deepika on TIME magazine cover, says ‘don’t feel anything’ about ‘constant political backlash’
Entertainment
Here’s how Vijay Varma mocked his Dahaad co-star Gulshan Devaiah
Entertainment
‘Entire trial was a mockery of judiciary system’: Jiah Khan’s mother Rabia Khan
Entertainment
Yogi Adityanath meets makers of The Kerala Story
Entertainment
Janhvi Kapoor to star in thriller Ulajh
Entertainment
Dhak Dhak set to release in second half of 2023
Entertainment
‘We have made Adipurush with a lot of love and respect’: Prabhas
Entertainment
Trailer for Prabhas and Kriti Sanon’s Adipurush out
Entertainment
Salman Khan death threat: Mumbai Police issues lookout notice against accused
Entertainment
Deepika Padukone misses Irrfan Khan as Piku turns 8
Entertainment
Aamir Khan in Nepal to attend meditation programme
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW