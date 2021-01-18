Non-Gaming Basic Tips

In the past 15 years, the U.S gaming market has become more competitive because casino operators drew their attention towards non-gaming attractions to attract more visitors and give them the all-around resort experience. This acceleration is seen in the parlance of what once were casinos. They became casino hotels. After that, they became casino resorts, and now, a resort destination goes past the gaming element. The best example of this evolution is the state of Nevada. The research was done by the Center for Gaming Research at the University of Nevada. It was stated that in Las Vegas in 2018, visitors choose to have a trip to a non-gaming attraction instead of playing at a casino.







Las Vegas and Macau are one of those super-regional destinations where casino operators have outdone each other with lavish pools, spas, high-end nightclubs, and virtual-reality amusements, and the list can go on. Non-gaming amenities give people reasons to enjoy themselves, and the gaming facilities are for extra fun. Many casino operators choose to change their remote-gaming halls by adding a bowling alley, a restaurant, gaming, sports bar, a hotel, pool, or a golf course. However, sometimes the basics are forgotten because the occasional guest matters less than the player. In those cases, it is better to get back to the basics of non-gaming amenities.

Have an Outside Amenity

David Nejelski, Creative Director and Principal at TBE Architects, says that instead of looking at brand-new amenities or the latest gimmick, they are looking at ways to reinvent the assets and amenities that the casinos already have in a better way. That also includes outdoor dining, an outdoor fitness center, and everything that goes outside. These ideas work for gaming, too; for example, TBE designed the first gaming patio in 1999 at a casino in Southern California to take advantage of continuous balmy weather.

Also, TBE was designed in an Ohio gaming property, an outdoor gaming patio, because people couldn’t smoke inside. Nejelski added that they added heaters at the slabs, added heaters under the machines to keep them warm for players, and used radiant heated panels. These heaters are during colder months. Besides, when the warm weather kicks in, it is more pleasant to be outside than inside.







Do Not Waste Unused Space

David Nejelski adds that he hates the idea of unused space or any square footage that doesn’t pull its weight in any resort. He also said that a lot of things come back to a basic philosophy of cross-use. David is not into any dark spaces, and he thinks that owning a spa with all the bells and whistles is still not going to be utilized fully. It is all about being more lean, mean, and having an efficient approach.

The services of an amenity can still be provided while making sure that they are not wasteful. All you have to do is make adjustments to maximize the cross-usability by tailoring it to the local market and the local demographic.

More Pampering

Speaking of spas… before 2008, they were trendy, and operators have built even 20.000 square-feet pampering places. However, the ingredients have changed a lot since then, and now everything is about the no-touch area. David says that you may have a dry spa where your clients can get a massage and a mani-pedi, but instead of a full hairdresser, it is enough to updo the station, where clients can get their hair styled.







Besides, it was discovered through research, marketing studies, and working with people that women, in particular, don’t want anyone to cut or color their hair, except their person, which is the person they feel most comfortable with.

Trends Should Outperform

There was a growing trend that was often called wellness suites. MGM Resorts was the pioneer of this idea back in 2012 when they introduced the Stay Well rooms. The rooms were complete with air purification systems, aromatherapy, showerheads dispensing vitamin C, dawn simulation clocks, and healthy menu options designed by Cleveland Wellness Clinic. However, these exclusive suites can do double duty if they are not dedicated to one purpose only.

One of the things that David’s team works on is working to implement all organic mattress materials in all hotel rooms. He says that a guest who wants the full treatment will want to get minibars stocked with juices, bowls of organic nuts and fresh fruits instead of candy, and spa-quality lotions and potions. Otherwise, the wellness suite is just a well-appointed hotel room.







Pet rooms with hard-surface floors that are easy to clean are also popular because they allow guests to bring their pets with them. This flexibility will enable operators to tailor the guest experience and guest services to create the best relationship.

Play to the Crowd

There is a local saying that “all politics are local, and the same is true of hospitality”. Also, non-gaming attractions similar to golf courses are a little bit market-based and depends heavily on the local market. For example, in Scottsdale, Arizona, golf courses are a great amenity, fitting right with that market and that demographic. Besides, many people want the casino to be a grown-up retreat, not a Disney World with slots .

Besides, David saw that the resorts that endured the most were the ones with the addition of the hotel rooms, parking and parking structures, and quick-serve food options where people could grab a bite to eat. Historically, covered parking garages made inclement weather a non-issue.

Remember The “Why”

Above all else, don’t get too focused on the next new thing, and do not add amenities out of balance with your core gaming business. David says that you need to make sure you’re maximizing the guest experience, the guest arrival, and the time of property spent.

Besides, narrowly programmed amenities and one-fit, one-use spaces will be outlined by the more flexible, more changeable, and more accommodating to different needs. For the future, the most optimistic way to look at it is that sometimes external forces are a catalyst for change.





