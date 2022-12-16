Website Logo
  • Friday, December 16, 2022
Trending Now:  

Bollywood News

No matter what, will stay positive, says Shah Rukh Khan

Khan emphasized at an event that as negativity has increased social media consumption but individuals like him won’t be affected and continue to remain positive.

Shah Rukh Khan (Photo by Lisa Maree Williams/Getty Images)

By: Mohnish Singh

Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan on Thursday, while participating in the inaugural ceremony of the 28th International Kolkata Film Festival, emphasized that as negativity has increased social media consumption but individuals like him won’t be affected and continue to remain positive.

“Social media is often driven by a certain narrowness of view that limits human nature to its baser self…I read somewhere-negativity increases social media consumption…Such pursuits enclose collective narrative making it divisive & destructive,”Shah Rukh Khan said at the Kolkata event. “No matter what the world does, people like us will stay positive,” the actor added.

Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan also inaugurated the 28th International Kolkata Film Festival, on Thursday evening.

Apart from them, actors Rani Mukerjee, Mahesh Babu, CM Mamta Banerjee and cricketer Sourav Ganguly also attended the grand inaugural function.

The ‘Swades’ actor donned a black three-piece suit, while Rani was seen twinning with her ‘Kuch Kuch Hota Hai’ co-actor and opted for a beautiful black saree.

“At present times of political unrest, the children of India try to reject the ideas of the West, it’s the lesson they’ve received from the West. Such isn’t our mission. India’s there to unite all races. These words of Tagore must echo in all Indians’ hearts,” Mahesh Bhatt said.

“It’s not the spirit of India to reject anything, any race,any culture… It has to be our highest aim to comprehend all things as they are with sympathy&love. It’s the spirit of India,” said filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt quoting Rabindranath Tagore at International Kolkata Film Festival

Amitabh on the other hand attended the event in a blue suit.

According to the official website, the 28th edition of the Kolkata International Film Festival organized by the Information and Cultural Affairs Department, Government of West Bengal is scheduled to be held between 15 – 22 December, 2022 in Kolkata.

Shah Rukh Khan is also the owner of the Kolkata Knight Riders, an Indian Premiere League team.

Meanwhile, on the work front, SRK will be next seen in director Siddharth Anand’s next action thriller film ‘Pathaan’ alongside Deepika Padukone and John Abraham.
The film is all set to hit the theatres on January 25, 2023.

Apart from this, Shah Rukh Khan will be also seen in south director Atlee’s upcoming action thriller film ‘Jawan’ and director Rajkumar Hirani’s next film ‘Dunki’ opposite Taapsee Pannu.

Amitabh, on the other hand, was recently seen in director Sooraj Barjatya’s family entertainer film ‘Uunchai’ which got positive responses from the audience.

(ANI)

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

Entertainment
Google’s Most Searched Asian 2022: Priyanka Chopra, Katrina Kaif, and Alia Bhatt in top 10…
Entertainment
Adipurush director Om Raut gets mercilessly trolled for praising Avatar 2: ‘Looks like he learned…
Entertainment
Besharam Rang controversy: Demand to boycott Pathaan grows on Twitter, ‘burn theatres’ says Ayodhya Mahant…
Entertainment
Filmmakers Anurag Kashyap, Vivek Agnihotri spar on Twitter – read thread
Entertainment
HBO Max renews Mindy Kaling’s Sex Lives of College Girls for Season 3
Entertainment
‘I feared anyone passing me might throw acid on me,’ says Kangana Ranaut as she…
Entertainment
I’m not going to answer this question because it’s done and dusted’: Vivek…
Entertainment
Netizens are convinced beats of Pathaan song ‘Besharam Rang’ copied from French song…
Entertainment
‘Cirkus’ is for audience who loved ‘Golmaal’ films, says Rohit Shetty
Entertainment
Jacqueline Fernandez to fight ‘very aggressively’ against Nora Fatehi’s defamation suit and even…
Entertainment
Netizens troll Ranbir Kapoor as he says ‘he would love to’ work in…
Entertainment
Shah Rukh Khan wishes ‘the coolest, swaggiest, humblest star of stars’ Rajinikanth on…
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW