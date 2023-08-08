Nikita Kanda, Adam Thomas confirmed for ‘Strictly Come Dancing’ 2023

The critically acclaimed entertainment show, created by BBC Studios, is scheduled to return in the autumn on both BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

Nikita Kanda and Adam Thomas

By: Mohnish Singh

Radio host and TV presenter Nikita Kanda and actor and TV presenter Adam Thomas have been confirmed as celebrity participants in the much-anticipated 21st season of Strictly Come Dancing.

The news of Kanda joining Strictly Come Dancing was revealed on Tuesday 8 on BBC Asian Network Breakfast, on her own breakfast show.

Kanda said that it was a “dream come true” to join the upcoming season of Strictly Come Dancing, admitting that she was “pinching” herself after she joined the line-up alongside newly-announced participant Adam Thomas.

“I can’t believe I am going to be on Strictly. This is a dream come true. I am still pinching myself. I don’t think it will properly sink in until I step onto the dancefloor. I can’t wait to get glammed up and get out there. Throw the glitter on me!” she said.

Speaking to her listeners, the 28-year-old said, “I am literally shaking, I can’t believe this. I have grown up watching this show every single year glued to the TV like many of you at home. This has been the biggest secret ever, it has been so hard to keep this in and today I feel relieved, I have finally let this out and (I am) sharing this moment with you. I just can’t wait for the glitz, the glamour, the hair, the make-up, the outfits, and even to meet those judges. Who would have thought all those years of me raving it up on the dance floor, at those weddings and those nights out and parties, those moves are making it to the Strictly ballroom stage on BBC One.”

Thomas, who is best known for playing Adam Barton in Emmerdale, said he has been a big fan of the show for years and is excited to be joining the cast this year. “I am so excited to be joining the cast of this year’s Strictly Come Dancing. I have been such a big fan of the show for years, I can’t believe I am actually doing it!”

Dance lessons are on the curriculum for Waterloo Road's Adam Thomas he's ready to be schooled in the world of #Strictly! 🕺🏻

The actor admitted, “I can’t dance to save my life but I’m buzzing to learn and have a good laugh with my pro. Get me on that dance floor…I can’t wait!”

Just like Kanda, Thomas also shares his ancestry with India, as his grandfather is from Mumbai. In 2020, Thomas joined hands with his brothers Ryan and Scott for a six-part ITV travel series Absolutely India: Mancs in Mumbai where they took their late father back to Mumbai to trace their heritage and long-lost relatives and to see for the first time the country where the brothers descended from.

Meanwhile, Kanda and Thomas join Amanda Abbington, Angela Rippon, Layton Williams, Krishnan Guru-Murthy, Eddie Kadi, Angela Scanlon, and Zara McDermot in the line-up, with a few more celebrities yet to be revealed.

