Website Logo
  • Tuesday, August 08, 2023
Trending Now:  

Entertainment

Nikita Kanda, Adam Thomas confirmed for ‘Strictly Come Dancing’ 2023

The critically acclaimed entertainment show, created by BBC Studios, is scheduled to return in the autumn on both BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

Nikita Kanda and Adam Thomas

By: Mohnish Singh

Radio host and TV presenter Nikita Kanda and actor and TV presenter Adam Thomas have been confirmed as celebrity participants in the much-anticipated 21st season of Strictly Come Dancing.

The critically acclaimed entertainment show, created by BBC Studios, is scheduled to return in the autumn on both BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

The news of Kanda joining Strictly Come Dancing was revealed on Tuesday 8 on BBC Asian Network Breakfast, on her own breakfast show.

Kanda said that it was a “dream come true” to join the upcoming season of Strictly Come Dancing, admitting that she was “pinching” herself after she joined the line-up alongside newly-announced participant Adam Thomas.

“I can’t believe I am going to be on Strictly. This is a dream come true. I am still pinching myself. I don’t think it will properly sink in until I step onto the dancefloor. I can’t wait to get glammed up and get out there. Throw the glitter on me!” she said.

Speaking to her listeners, the 28-year-old said, “I am literally shaking, I can’t believe this. I have grown up watching this show every single year glued to the TV like many of you at home. This has been the biggest secret ever, it has been so hard to keep this in and today I feel relieved, I have finally let this out and (I am) sharing this moment with you. I just can’t wait for the glitz, the glamour, the hair, the make-up, the outfits, and even to meet those judges. Who would have thought all those years of me raving it up on the dance floor, at those weddings and those nights out and parties, those moves are making it to the Strictly ballroom stage on BBC One.”

Thomas, who is best known for playing Adam Barton in Emmerdale, said he has been a big fan of the show for years and is excited to be joining the cast this year. “I am so excited to be joining the cast of this year’s Strictly Come Dancing. I have been such a big fan of the show for years, I can’t believe I am actually doing it!”

The actor admitted, “I can’t dance to save my life but I’m buzzing to learn and have a good laugh with my pro. Get me on that dance floor…I can’t wait!”

Just like Kanda, Thomas also shares his ancestry with India, as his grandfather is from Mumbai. In 2020, Thomas joined hands with his brothers Ryan and Scott for a six-part ITV travel series Absolutely India: Mancs in Mumbai where they took their late father back to Mumbai to trace their heritage and long-lost relatives and to see for the first time the country where the brothers descended from.

Meanwhile, Kanda and Thomas join Amanda Abbington, Angela Rippon, Layton Williams, Krishnan Guru-Murthy, Eddie Kadi, Angela Scanlon, and Zara McDermot in the line-up, with a few more celebrities yet to be revealed.

Stay tuned to this space for more updates!

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

Hollywood News
Emerald Fennell’s ‘Saltburn’ to open BFI London Film Festival
NEWS
Nina Wadia recalls being asked for selfie while in labour
Entertainment
Farhan Akhtar hints at third film in ‘Don’ franchise
Entertainment
Gal Gadot called my pregnancy great luck for ‘Heart of Stone’: Alia Bhatt
NEWS
Mira Nair, Siddharth Roy Kapur organise fundraiser for ‘Yeh Ballet’ star Achintya Bose
Entertainment
Trailer of Abhishek Bachchan and Saiyami Kher’s ‘Ghoomer’ out
Hollywood News
Birthday Special: Must-watch films directed by M Night Shyamalan
Entertainment
‘Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani’ continues its great run overseas
FILM
Mahout couple in Oscar winner ‘The Elephant Whisperers’ sends legal notice to director
Entertainment
Tara Singh is our Hulk, Superman: Sunny Deol on his ‘Gadar 2’ character
Entertainment
Ishaan Khatter on working with Nicole Kidman in ‘The Perfect Couple’
FILM
Rabindranath Tagore death anniversary: Times Indian cinema brought Noble Prize winner’s tales alive…
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW