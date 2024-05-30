New York steps up security for India-Pakistan T20 clash amid terror threat

The Indian cricket team will face Pakistan on June 9 at the Eisenhower Park Stadium in New York’s Nassau County.

Fans hold national flags of Pakistan and India during the 2023 ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup ODI) match between India and Pakistan at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on October 14, 2023. (Photo by Sajjad HUSSAIN / AFP) / — IMAGE RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE – STRICTLY NO COMMERCIAL USE — (Photo by SAJJAD HUSSAIN/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Vivek Mishra

New York’s Nassau County is preparing for the upcoming T20 World Cup clash between India and Pakistan on June 9 with extensive security measures due to a potential terror threat.

Governor Kathy Hochul has assured the public that while there’s currently no credible threat, she’s directed state police to elevate security to ensure the safety of attendees.

The Eisenhower Park Stadium, set to host several matches, including India’s fixtures, will see heightened security protocols.

Governor Hochul stated, “In preparation for the World Cup my team has been working with federal & local law enforcement to keep attendees safe. While there is no credible threat at this time, I’ve directed @nyspolice (NYPD) to elevate security measures & we’ll continue to monitor as the event nears.”

According to reports on CNN, the security precautions come after a global threat earlier in the year from terror group ISIS-K against the World Cup. Nassau County Police Commissioner Patrick Ryder confirmed that the event received a threat linked to ISIS-K in April, with specific mentions of the India versus Pakistan game scheduled for June 9 and references to a viral video circulating online.

Commissioner Ryder assured, “I can guarantee you this. This is the largest security we’ve ever had to do in this county’s history, and I can also guarantee you this – the safest place to be in Nassau County on June 9th will be inside that stadium.”

Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman likened the event to a “Super Bowl on steroids,” emphasising the extensive planning and coordination involved in ensuring security. Blakeman noted the county’s collaboration with federal partners, including the FBI and Department of Homeland Security, to bolster security measures.

“We take every threat seriously. There are the same procedures for every threat,” Blakeman emphasised.

The Indian cricket team, led by Rohit Sharma, will kick off its campaign on June 5 against Ireland before the highly anticipated clash against Pakistan on June 9. The team will then face hosts USA on June 12.

The initial terror threat to the event was disclosed by Trinidad’s prime minister Keith Rowley. In response, the International Cricket Council (ICC) reassured that a comprehensive security plan is in place to ensure the safety and security of everyone attending the tournament.

“The safety and security of everyone at the event is our number one priority, and we have a comprehensive and robust security plan in place,” the ICC stated.

(PTI)