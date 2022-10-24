New NHS campaign urges South Asians to consider nursing as career

The campaign highlights the incredible work nurses do in multicultural adverts across TV, cinemas, radio and billboards.

Pratap Perseeddoss

By: Pramod Thomas

The NHS has launched a new campaign to encourage South Asian community to consider nursing as a career, the health service said in a statement.

The ‘We Are The NHS’ campaign by NHS England, now in its fifth year, has been revamped to champion the extraordinary work of South Asian nurses and inspire the community to consider a career in the health service.

It also highlights the rewarding and diverse range of nursing roles available within the NHS.

According to a recent survey, 81 per cent of South Asians said that nurses have made a positive impact in their life or the life of a loved one. However, just over two in five (41 per cent) of those surveyed said they would consider a career in nursing.

The campaign, which features a South Asian nurse, also talks about different nursing specialisations across the NHS, including in learning disabilities, mental health, adult and children’s nursing.

Pratap Perseeddoss, a nurse at Oxleas NHS Foundation Trust, and starts in the new ‘We Are The NHS’ campaign said: “It’s a very rewarding role. I enjoy interacting with patients and listening to any concerns or feedback they might have – this is absolutely crucial to ensuring you can provide the best possible care.”

After completing his nursing degree at London South Bank University, Perseeddoss is now a Nurse Consultant.

Candidates for university nursing courses have access to a support system to guide them step by step through the application process, alongside tailored support. Annual payments of at least £5,000 are also available to help nursing students with their studies, the statement added.

Perseeddoss added: “A career in nursing is one of the most dynamic and rewarding roles the NHS has to offer. With ongoing training and endless opportunities to progress, I am sure a career in nursing will transform your life, as it has done mine. Being in a workplace that allows you to grow and bring your whole authentic self to work everyday is what enables me to deliver the best possible healthcare.”

After graduating, nursing is the UK’s most employable profession with 94 per cent of graduates gaining employment within the first six months of leaving university. Once qualified, there are many opportunities to further develop through additional training or by focusing on specific areas, such as trauma, orthopaedics or neonatal care.

The campaign also launched a quiz to raise awareness of the plethora of nursing roles available and to help people find out which nursing role they would be best suited to.

The campaign aims to increase applications for both degree courses and direct entry jobs, seeking to build upon the existing 1.2 million-strong workforce and to shine a light on the incredible work they do in multicultural adverts across TV, cinemas, radio and billboards.

Dr Navina Evans, recently appointed chief workforce officer at NHSE, said: “I am proud to support this new recruitment campaign. The NHS’s greatest strength is in the diversity of our people. Nurses from multicultural communities across the UK are the backbone of our national health service and the contributions they make every day must be celebrated.”

Marimouttou Coumarassamy, founder and chair of the British Indian Nursing Association, said: “When I first arrived from India to work as a nurse in the UK, I was pleasantly surprised by the respect given to the nursing profession. Throughout my career, I have been supported through various learning opportunities, which have helped me to grow as a compassionate and inclusive leader. I am proud to be part of the NHS family and would encourage others to choose a career in nursing.”

For more details, visit: https://www.healthcareers.nhs.uk/we-are-the-nhs/nursing-careers