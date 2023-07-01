Netflix launches pop-up restaurant featuring British-Bangladeshi Chef Nadiya Hussain

The pop-up restaurant is located in the Short Stories Hotel in West Hollywood.

Nadiya Hussain (Photo by Ben A. Pruchnie/Getty Images)

By: Mohnish Singh

Netflix, the largest streaming platform in the world, is expanding its horizons by launching its very own restaurant called Netflix Bites. Yes, you read that absolutely right!

The restaurant, which opened on Friday, June 30 in Los Angeles, features chefs including Curtis Stone, Rodney Scott, and British-Bangladeshi Nadiya Hussain.

Hussain is the winner of Great British Bake Off series six and has her own BBC cookery series.

Her latest show “Nadiya’s Simple Spices” will be available for streaming on BBC Two later this year.

Nadiya will use eight simple spices throughout the series to convert bland dishes into delicious feasts. She will show viewers how to cook with spices effortlessly by combining Bangladeshi influences from her youth with British flavours.

The pop-up restaurant, which is located in the Short Stories Hotel in West Hollywood, will operate from 5 pm to 10 pm on a daily basis and serve brunch exclusively on Saturdays and Sundays starting from June 30.

