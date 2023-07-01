Website Logo
  • Saturday, July 01, 2023
Trending Now:  

Entertainment

Netflix launches pop-up restaurant featuring British-Bangladeshi Chef Nadiya Hussain

The pop-up restaurant is located in the Short Stories Hotel in West Hollywood.

Nadiya Hussain (Photo by Ben A. Pruchnie/Getty Images)

By: Mohnish Singh

Netflix, the largest streaming platform in the world, is expanding its horizons by launching its very own restaurant called Netflix Bites. Yes, you read that absolutely right!

The restaurant, which opened on Friday, June 30 in Los Angeles, features chefs including Curtis Stone, Rodney Scott, and British-Bangladeshi Nadiya Hussain.

Hussain is the winner of Great British Bake Off series six and has her own BBC cookery series.

Her latest show “Nadiya’s Simple Spices” will be available for streaming on BBC Two later this year.

Nadiya will use eight simple spices throughout the series to convert bland dishes into delicious feasts. She will show viewers how to cook with spices effortlessly by combining Bangladeshi influences from her youth with British flavours.

The pop-up restaurant, which is located in the Short Stories Hotel in West Hollywood, will operate from 5 pm to 10 pm on a daily basis and serve brunch exclusively on Saturdays and Sundays starting from June 30.

Stay tuned to this space for more updates!

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

MUSIC
Popstars could be powering inflation as concert prices surge
Hollywood News
Kevin Spacey is a ‘sexual bully,’ UK prosecutor tells court
Hollywood News
Jodie Turner-Smith bags Disney’s ‘Tron 3’
Hollywood News
Fire breaks out at Warner Bros. studios in California, no injuries reported
MUSIC
Anoushka Shankar announces the release of new single ‘Stolen Moments’
Hollywood News
Charithra Chandran’s British rom-com ‘How To Date Billy Walsh’ sets release date
Entertainment
Dhanush unveils first look of his next ‘Captain Miller’
TELEVISION
Archie Panjabi talks about her tense thriller ‘Hijack’
MUSIC
Charli XCX shares new single ‘Speed Drive’ from ‘Barbie’
Entertainment
‘Having matured conversations about sex, lust is key’: Mrunal Thakur
Hollywood News
Riz Ahmed responds to his possible return to Marvel or Star Wars
FILM
Fans react to SS Rajamouli not being invited to be a member of…
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW