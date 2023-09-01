Website Logo
  Friday, September 01, 2023
Neeraj Chopra finishes second in Zurich Diamond League

He has qualified for the Diamond League finals to be held on September 17 in Eugene, US

Neeraj Chopra competes in the men’s javelin throw final during the Diamond League athletics meeting at Stadion Letzigrund stadium in Zurich on August 31, 2023. (Photo by FABRICE COFFRINI/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Pramod Thomas

NEWLY-CROWNED world champion Neeraj Chopra was not at his best but still finished second with a final round throw of 85.71m in the men’s javelin event of the Diamond League Meeting in Zurich.

The 25-year-old Chopra, also the reigning Olympic champion, produced three legal throws of 80.79m, 85.22m and 85.71m while the remaining three were fouls on Thursday (31).

He finished behind Jakub Vadlejch (85.86m) of Czech Republic, who had won a bronze in the world championships.

The Indian superstar, who was unbeaten this season sofar, qualified for the Diamond League finals to be held on September 17 in Eugene, US, with 23 points from three meets. He had won the Diamond League trophy last year.

He had won the Diamond League Meetings in Doha (May 5) and Lausanne (June 30) — his only two competitions before winning a historic gold in the World Championships in Budapest last week with a throw of 88.17m.

During the pre-event press conference, Chopra had said that he was feeling a bit of pain on his shoulder and back after winning gold in the World Championships.

He was not 100 per cent fit during the showpiece event due to a groin strain he had sustained while training in May-June.

Chopra began with a modest 80.79m, which put him in the second spot but he fouled the next two throws to slip to fifth at the halfway stage when Germany’s Julian Weber was leading.

But Chopra pulled off 85.22m in his fourth attempt, which saw him rise to second. By that time, Vadlejch had taken the lead.

(PTI)

Eastern Eye

