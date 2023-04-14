Nagra Sees Ray of Hope Despite Blows

Parminder Nagra

By:

IT HAS been great to see Parminder Nagra in the UK again after a prolonged period working in the USA, but the acclaimed actress has been largely unlucky with projects she has signed. Her 2021 sci-fi series Intergalatic was cancelled after one season and the same has now happened with her recently premiered ITV show Maternal. The British medical drama about female doctors wasn’t renewed despite getting positive reviews because of poor ratings. It isn’t all bad news because her 2022 drama DI Ray will return for a second season and the top talent will inevitably sign more projects.