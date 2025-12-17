Skip to content
Mohua Chinappa on invisible work of homemakers
Mohua Chinappa on invisible work of homemakers | EasternEye

Dec 17, 2025
Tan Sri Sir Francis Yeoh | Asian Business Awards 2025
Tan Sri Sir Francis Yeoh | Asian Business Awards 2025

Entertainment

Lewis Cope to return for Strictly Come Dancing UK tour in January 2026

Lewis Cope confirmed for Strictly Come Dancing UK tour weeks after elimination

Instagram/strictlycomedancinglive
Entertainment

Lewis Cope to return for Strictly Come Dancing UK tour in January 2026

SS Rajamouli confirms James Cameron could shoot second-unit scenes for 'Varanasi'

James Cameron offers to film sequences for SS Rajamouli’s 'Varanasi' during production

Getty Images
Entertainment

SS Rajamouli confirms James Cameron could shoot second-unit scenes for 'Varanasi'

Saif Ali Khan says overseas weddings feel fine but ''India feels too public for performances''

Saif Ali Khan says billionaire wedding stages feel wrong when actors share the same social circle

Getty Images
Entertainment

Saif Ali Khan says overseas weddings feel fine but ''India feels too public for performances''

Warner Bros urges shareholders to reject Paramount's £80.75 billion bid, backs Netflix deal

Netflix wants Warner Bros' movie studio and HBO streaming service, gaining access to the company's extensive content library

Getty Images
Business

Warner Bros urges shareholders to reject Paramount's £80.75 billion bid, backs Netflix deal

best Jane Austen film adaptations

Jane Austen on screen: 12 adaptations worth seeing

IMDB/Youtube Screengrabs
Entertainment

12 best Jane Austen film adaptations — ranked

Homebound Oscars 2026 shortlist

‘Homebound’ shortlisted for Oscars 2026 as India returns to a crowded International Feature race

Instagram/homeboundthefilm
Entertainment

‘Homebound’ enters Oscars 2026 shortlist as India targets first International Feature nomination in decades

Arts & Culture

jonathan mayer

Jonathan Mayer on the sitar and beyond

Instagram/the_sitarist/ @sat_sim
Art & Culture

Jonathan Mayer on playing, teaching, and reimagining Indian classical music

Who am I

By turning real testimony into performance, the production opens conversations around colonial history and its long-term impact

MGT
Art & Culture

Mukul and Ghetto Tigers launch ‘Who am I?’ project with National Lottery funding

Channi Singh

As new artists navigate a rapidly changing music landscape, his journey offers timeless guidance

Channi Singh
Art & Culture

Channi Singh shares his 10 lessons for young artists

Sumukhi Suresh

Her energy doesn’t dip, it doesn’t plateau, it doesn’t even politely pause — it detonates

Sumuki Suresh
Art & Culture

Sumukhi Suresh ignites London with ‘Hoemonal’, a two-hour comedy supernova

Birmingham Royal Ballet

BRB’s Nutcracker dazzles at the Hippodrome

Art & Culture

Birmingham Royal Ballet’s Nutcracker returns with magic, scale and flawless storytelling

Liverpool Beatles Museum

Liverpool Beatles Museum honours city’s overlooked heroes

Getty Images/ Instagram/liverpoolbeatlesmuseum
Art & Culture

Liverpool Beatles Museum honours city’s forgotten stars with hall of fame including Cilla Black and Sir Ken Dodd

Lifestyle

West Midlands residents urged to use Pharmacy First as NHS faces winter pressure

Jagjeet Sagoo, Group Pharmacy Manager of Pan Pharmacy.

Jagjeet Sagoo
Health

West Midlands residents urged to use Pharmacy First as NHS faces winter pressure

Gurdip Thandi
Ozempic

Novo Nordisk launches Ozempic in India as diabetes cases climb

Getty Images
Health

Novo Nordisk launches Ozempic in India as type 2 diabetes and obesity cases surge

Karuna Gehani

Karuna says apps can match people, but they cannot create understanding or belonging

Karuna Gehani
Culture

Karuna Gehani on how Indian Singles Social is creating belonging for young south Asians

Disaronno recall

Disaronno, known for its distinctive amaretto flavour, is one of Britain's most popular Italian liqueurs.

Getty Images
Food

Disaronno bottles recalled over glass contamination fears

ADHD autism ad ban UK

Approved treatments exist to help manage ADHD symptoms through the NHS

Representative image - iStock
Health

UK watchdog bans adverts claiming to cure ADHD and autism in children

Daal and climate change

A humble, everyday dish for most South Asian families

iStock
Comment

Daal, diaspora and climate change: Are cultural recipes the solution?

Mareyah Bhatti
