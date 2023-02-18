Modi’s party slams George Soros for ‘targeting Indian democratic system’

Minister Smriti Irani says the billionaire investor wants a government that is pliable to his needs.

Smriti Irani

By: Chandrashekar Bhat

India’s ruling party has slammed billionaire investor George Soros, accusing him of targeting prime minister Narendra Modi and the country’s democratic system.



Soros, who has been associated with various causes, has said the turmoil engulfing Gautam Adani’s business empire that has “shaken” the faith in India as an investment opportunity may open the door to a “democratic revival” in the country. He also alleged that Modi is not a democrat.



The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) seized on his remarks with union minister Smriti Irani telling a press conference that a war is being mounted against India.



She suggested that critics like Soros have begun attacking the country after it emerged as the fifth-largest economy.



The public expression of praise for Modi from the US and French presidents and the British prime minister has rattled them as they want a “weak” India and a “weak” government, she claimed.



“India has defeated imperialistic designs earlier too and will do so again,” she asserted.



Soros has announced his intention to destroy Indian democracy so that people hand-picked by him run the government here, she alleged.



Calling for everyone to speak in one voice against Soros, she said any political organisation that seeks to serve India’s interests will stand in solidarity with the country and against the investor.



“Any political organisation which matches steps with George Soros will stand exposed in front of the electorate,” she said, adding that protecting India’s interests is an issue on which a political party cannot have differences with another.



In the opposition party’s reaction, Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said India’s Nehruvian legacy ensures people like Soros cannot determine its electoral outcomes.



Targeting Soros, Irani said, “He wants a government that is pliable to his needs for making his nefarious plans successful. It is evident from his statements that he has declared funding of over one billion dollars, particularly to ‘target’ leaders like PM Modi, which is significant,” she said.



In his remarks at the Munich Security Conference, Soros (92) had said, “Adani Enterprises tried to raise funds in the stock market, but he failed. Adani is accused of stock manipulation and his stock collapsed like a house of cards. Modi is silent on the subject, but he will have to answer questions from foreign investors and in Parliament.”



“This will significantly weaken Modi’s stranglehold on India’s federal government and open the door to push for much-needed institutional reforms,” he said.



The Adani Group has been under severe pressure since the US short-seller Hindenburg Research on January 24 accused it of accounting fraud and stock manipulation, allegations that the conglomerate has denied as “malicious”, “baseless” and a “calculated attack on India”.



Irani said Soros broke the back of the Bank of England and claimed he is designated as an “economic war criminal”.



(PTI)