Modi says Indian government in war-footing mode to fight second wave of Covid-19


India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo by PRAKASH SINGH/AFP via Getty Images)
India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo by PRAKASH SINGH/AFP via Getty Images)

INDIA prime minister Narendra Modi said on Friday (14) that the federal government is working in war-footing mode to fight the second wave of Covid-19 and expressed confidence in winning the battle.

Addressing a video conference on PM-KISAN scheme, Modi said 18 crore doses of Covid-19 vaccines have been given so far and the government is making efforts to ensure that people get vaccinated at a fast pace.

“After 100 years, such a terrible pandemic is testing the world at every step. We have an invisible enemy in front of us, which is in multi-form… We are overcoming obstacles in resources in the fight against second wave of coronavirus rapidly and efforts are being made to work on war-footing mode,” he said.

Modi urged people to get vaccinated when their turn comes and said people should wear masks and maintain social distancing even after vaccination.

He said medical professionals, scientists and armed forces are working day and night to fight against Covid-19, adding that supply of medicines is being increased through domestic production and imports.

With the federal government speeding up the process to set up oxygen plants, he also asked the state governments to crack down on black-marketing of medicines and oxygen cylinders.

“India is not a country to lose courage. We will fight and win,” he said

Expressing concern over Covid-19 reaching to villages, the prime minister asked people to follow all the protocols such as wearing masks and taking tests in case of having symptoms.








