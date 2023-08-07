Mira Nair, Siddharth Roy Kapur organise fundraiser for ‘Yeh Ballet’ star Achintya Bose

The critically acclaimed film Yeh Ballet premiered on Netflix in 2020. It is backed by Kapur under his banner Roy Kapur Films.

Mira Nair (Photo by MICHAEL TRAN/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Mohnish Singh

Acclaimed filmmaker Mira Nair and noted Bollywood producer Siddharth Roy Kapur recently organised a fundraiser titled Dare To Dream for Yeh Ballet actor Achintya Bose so that he can pursue his dream.

Achintya, a dancer-actor who made his acting debut in the Netflix original film, has received a partial scholarship to the prestigious Sharon Disney Lund School of Dance at CalArts. But he needs additional financial support to fully realise his dreams.

Kapur presented the fundraiser evening along with the Ardea Foundation, at which the film was screened.

This was attended by screenwriter Sooni Taraporevala and directors Anusha Rizvi and Bhaskar Hazarika.

Philanthropists like Monsoon Bissell, Aditi Jaitly from the Performing Arts, Aseem Vadehra from the Kiran Nadar Museum of Art, and Vidyun Singh and Sunit Tandon from the India Habitat Centre were also in attendance.

Achintya, who was also present at the fundraiser, surprised those in attendance with a dance performance choreographed by him before the film screening.

Speaking after the event, Siddharth said, “It is gratifying that the audience here recognised and appreciated Achintya as a performer and as someone that they clearly would like to support because it is incredible how his real-life story is mirroring the character in the film and the fact he’s got admission to Cal Arts, which is a wonderful school. I think we should all get together to support it, and I hope that this screening enables us to be able to send him on a journey that he was born to be on.”

Filmmaker Mira Nair, who lent her support to the fundraising initiative, “It gives me great joy to be here and support Achintya through his remarkable performance and this remarkable film. It dares me and encourages us all, especially the young people, to go with the impulse of their love and passion,” she said.

Yeh Ballet writer and director Sooni Taraporevala said, “Achintya is a remarkable young man, with boundless talent and a passion for hard work. For Yeh Ballet, he learned ballet, breakdancing, and acting all in a short period of time, earning him the title I gave him: my miracle boy. I am certain he will make them and all of us proud.”

