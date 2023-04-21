Micky Sethi: I portray that Kishore Kumar spirit in my live performances

Top singers, led by Micky Sethi and acclaimed band 515 Crew will deliver Kishore Kumar’s greatest hits at ‘Crazy For Kishore’ at Ilford Town Hall on April 29

Micky Sethi

By: Asjad Nazir

The enduring legacy of Kishore Kumar is demonstrated by his songs still being deeply loved many decades after they were recorded, and singers still being influenced by his magical voice.

That heavy demand for the late great singer’s impressive body of work is illustrated by concerts like Crazy For Kishore, at Ilford Town Hall on April 29. Top singers, led by Micky Sethi and acclaimed band 515 Crew will deliver his greatest hits. This adds to his impressive musical journey and many live performances.

Eastern Eye caught up with him to discuss the show, and his love for Kishore Kumar.

What first connected you to singing?

For me singing is like breathing. I connect intrinsically with these amazing golden era of Bollywood songs. I pick up the soul of the song and make sure my rendition showcases the right mood and beauty of the composition.

How much of an influence was Kishore Kumar on you?

I heard Kishore Kumar at Talkatora stadium in the 1980s. I was impressed by his power, style, and stage presence. Over the years I studied all his songs by heart. I don’t need lyrics in most cases.

What made him special as a singer?

His unique style and stage presence. I portray that Kishore Kumar spirit in my live performances. That’s why I am loved so much in the UK especially. I have literally absorbed Kishore Kumar’s style when I sing his songs.

How much are you looking forward to the Crazy For Kishore show?

Every show is special for me, and I consider Kishore Kumar my musical hero. Singing his songs is my reverential tribute to my hero.

Which of his songs do you enjoy singing most?

I’m a very sensitive and serious listener. Honestly, songs from Safar and Aap Ki Kasam are very close to my heart.

What do you think audiences can expect from the show?

The audience is promised a massive treat. A celebration of the golden age of Indian music. Suresh Kumar the organiser and devoted admirer of Kishore Kumar has a great team of talented artists. It’s a good line up, with Joy Bhowmik, Sanjoy Dey, Rikta Mukerjee, Manisha Sharma and Darshini Joshi, who will host the concert.

What is it like being on the bill with other singers?

I have had the pleasure to work with most of them before and they are delightful artists. So honestly the challenge here is to choose which songs of Kishore Kumar to sing.

How do you select which songs to perform on stage?

It’s a difficult process but with decades of experience I’m used to this challenge. The lyrical value of the song is important for me.

Why do you think his songs are so loved decades later?

I call it the evergreen golden age when Kishore Kumar, Mohammad Rafi, Lata Mangeshkar, and Asha Bhosle were singing. I’m just blessed that I’m keeping this phenomenal legacy alive. Kishore Kumar, RD Burman, Rajesh Khanna, and Anand Bakshi were an amazing team, and together they have created Hindi cinema’s greatest hits.

How do you feel being on stage?

I feel I’m home. Live audiences thrill me. They excite me to perform my best every time.

Why should we come to the show?

This will be an exceptional show for the whole family and for all age groups. Because there is only one Kishore Kumar, and his voice appeals to all age groups. You will hear the audience sing along with the tunes. That experience is always unforgettable and enjoyable. We are thinking of taking this show across the UK.

Crazy For Kishore at Ilford Town Hall, 128-142 High Road, Ilford IG1 1DD, next Saturday (29). www.eventbrite.com