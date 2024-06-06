  • Thursday, June 06, 2024
‘Memoir of a Snail’ to open Melbourne Film Festival

The festival will run from August 8 to August 25 and is expected to comprise more than 250 titles.

Poster of Memoir of a Snail (Image source: X)

By: Mohnish Singh

Oscar-winning director Adam Elliot’s Memoir of a Snail has been selected as the opening film for the Melbourne International Film Festival.

An early sneak peek, revealed Thursday, confirmed a high-quality international and local selection, Variety reported.

These include Cannes Critics’ Week award winner Blue Sun Palace; double Sundance-winning semi-biographical directorial debut Didi, by Sean Wang; Aaron Schimberg’s A Different Man, which earned Sebastian Stan the acting prize in Berlin; Australian-produced Imax presentation Fungi: Web of Life; Rooney Mara-starring La Cocina; Frederick Wiseman’s restaurant documentary Menus Plaisirs – Les Troisgros; Berlin prize-winner My Favourite Cake; Steve McQueen’s Occupied City; and Jodi Wille’s Welcome Space Brothers.

The lineup also includes We Were Warriors, a feminist and comic directorial debut from Maori filmmaker Josephine Stewart-Te Whiu, that is executive produced by Taika Waititi.

Elliot, who won the Best Animated Short Film Oscar in 2004 with Harvie Krumpet said: “Memoir of a Snail is about Melbourne, made by Melburnians and voiced by Melburnians. [It is] a handmade stop-motion film lovingly crafted by a team of local artists.” The voice cast includes Sarah Snook, Kodi Smit-McPhee, Magda Szubanski, Eric Bana, Tony Armstrong, Nick Cave, and Jacki Weaver. The film also received funding from the MIFF Premiere Fund.

Five other Premiere Fund-backed titles were also revealed as receiving MIFF gala performances.

Screening as the 2024 MIFF Family Gala feature, Magic Beach brings to life the Australian children’s book classic by Alison Lester as reimagined by ten Australian animators each with their own unique style.

