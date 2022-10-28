Meet Prajwal Pandey, a member of Rishi Sunak’s core team who has roots in Jharkhand

His father Rajesh Pandey works in Britain’s defence department and mother Manisha is a school teacher.

Rishi Sunak (L) with Prajwal Pandey.

By: Pramod Thomas

When Rishi Sunak became the prime minister of the UK on Tuesday (25) it was a moment of pride for Indians and the Indian diaspora across the world.

Now, it was emerged that a key member of Sunak’s campaign team also has a connection with India.

Prajwal Pandey, 19, a first-generation immigrant in UK from India’s Jharkhand state, was a core member in Sunak’s team.

Pandey has been in the UK with his parents for about a decade. He was invited to join Sunak’s core campaign staff when he ran for UK prime minister in August.

At that time Sunak lost the top post to former prime minister Liz Truss. It is learnt that Pandey remained in the team this month when Sunak restarted his campaign.

Pandey’s parents Rajesh and Manisha Pandey are from Sindri in Dhanbad district Jharkhand. His grandfather Bagish Dutt Pandey worked in PDIL Sindri and still lives there with his family.

Rajesh Pandey is his eldest son and works in the defence department of Britain and his mother is a school teacher.

According to his uncle, Amit Pandey,he worked with many senior policy advisers to Sunak and regularly communicated with MPs, ministers and the prime minister himself.

Pandey worked in the communications and outreach division of the core team. The team placed the tax, education, economic and defence policy of Sunak before the British people which helped Sunak to become the prime minister, reports said.

He got selection into the 30-member team following an application online. The teenager was elected member of UK Youth Parliament with record vote in March 2019 and gave speech in British parliament as a member of youth parliament in November 2019.

He joined Britain’s ruling Tory party he was 16 years old. He was elected vice chairman of “Chelmsford Youth Strategy Group” in June 2019.

Pandey’s father told media persons that his son studied in the King Edward VI Grammar School, Chelmsford, Essex. He is very much interested in economics and maths, he added.

He is also the winner of Harvard International Economics Essay Contest last year.

He was also elected co-chairman of Essex Climate Action Commission in March 2020 at the age of 17. He worked with many senior leaders including Lord Randall and UN Chief Scientists, peers of House of Lords in forming climate policy.

Rajesh Pandey paid a visit to Sindri during Durga Puja and his son’s sacred thread ceremony was held in the village two years ago.