Website Logo
  • Thursday, December 07, 2023
Trending Now:  

HEADLINE STORY

Media veteran Samir Shah selected as new BBC chairman

He will replace Richard Sharp, who was forced to resign after his communication with former prime minister Boris Johnson came under scrutiny

Samir Shah (Image credit: junipertv.co.uk)

By: Chandrashekar Bhat

SAMIR SHAH, a media executive with more than 40 years of experience in TV production and journalism, has been named as the government’s preferred candidate to take over as the new BBC chairman.

He will replace Richard Sharp, who was forced to resign after his communication with former prime minister Boris Johnson came under scrutiny.

Shah, 71, will now be quizzed by cross-party MPs of the Commons Media Culture, Media and Sport Select Committee for pre-appointment scrutiny before formally taking charge of the public service broadcaster.

“With a career spanning more than 40 years in TV production and journalism, Dr Shah has a wealth of experience to bring to the position of BBC Chair,” culture secretary Lucy Frazer said on Wednesday (6).

She said his knowledge of the BBC and his extensive work to promote diversity in broadcasting will help the corporation reflect and serve communities across the UK.

Shah described the BBC as “one of the greatest contributions” the UK has made to global culture and “one of our strongest calling cards on soft power”.

“If I am able to put what skills, experience, and understanding of public service broadcasting I have built up during my career to help this brilliant organisation meet the complex and diverse challenges it faces over the coming years, it would be an honour,” he added.

Born in Aurangabad, Shah came to England in 1960 and was previously the head of current affairs and political programmes at the BBC.

The CEO and owner of Juniper, an independent television and radio production company, Shah has also served as a non-executive director of the BBC between 2007 and 2010.

The Oxford University alumnus is a race relations expert who co-authored the government’s Commission on Race and Ethnic Disparities report in 2021.

More recently, he was named on a three-member panel set up by the government to independently review the unrest that took place in Leicester last year.

As BBC chairman, a three-day-a-week role with an annual salary of £160,000, Shah will be responsible for upholding and protecting the taxpayer-funded licence fee-operated public broadcaster and ensuring it fulfils its mission to “inform, educate and entertain”.

He will also lead negotiations with the government over the future of the licence fee.

Shah’s selection marks a sea change, as it means there will now be a journalist at the top of the BBC.

His appointment comes at a challenging time for the BBC, which is looking to make £500 million of savings in the face of high inflation and a two-year freeze on the cost of a TV licence.

The licence fee, which provides most of the BBC’s funding, is currently £159 but is due to rise in April in line with inflation.

(PTI)

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

News
Sunak’s new Rwanda plan stumbles as Jenrick resigns
HEADLINE STORY
Amid rising costs, Asian small businesses fear a bleak future
HEADLINE STORY
Cleverly signs new Rwanda treaty to resurrect asylum plan
HEADLINE STORY
Bipartisan bill in US may reduce Green Card backlog
News
Johnson to defend pandemic response at Covid inquiry
News
Indian professionals, students seek clarity on visa crackdown
News
Cleverly’s immigration plan raises concerns over potential NHS staff shortages
ASIA
India orders probe into ‘cash-for-kidney’ allegations
HEADLINE STORY
EXCLUSIVE: Government ‘failed whole generation’ of Asians
News
Eight killed as cyclone Michaung hits southeast coast of India
News
Sunak announces ‘biggest clampdown on legal migration’ to turn polls around
News
BAME transplant patients face dual inequity, say MPs
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW