Marvel’s Fantastic Four teaser transports fans to the 1960s in a daring new take

Eastern Eye invited the talented actor to select his 10 most memorable projects. Before making the selection, he said: “During my career, I’ve had the privilege of being part of beautiful projects across diverse mediums, from drama serials to films. This included the TV show Crime Patrol, which allowed me to explore various roles in realistic stories and helped refine my skills as an actor. Here are 10 other projects that not only enhanced my career but also kept me moving forward and constantly learning.”

Rajdhani: Directed by Tigmanshu Dhulia and produced by Bobby Bedi, this was my first major project. Neha Dhupia starred opposite me, and the TV show was based on the infamous Sanjeev Nanda case, touching on Delhi politics. It was my first experience in front of the camera and taught me how to build a character. This significant milestone marked the beginning of my journey as an actor.

Chopra in Freedom at Midnight

Kaahin Kissii Roz: This popular Balaji production revolved around a man navigating office life and his failed marriage prospects. I worked on the show for six months, and wherever I went, people would ask me, “Shaadi kab hogi?” (When are you getting married?). It gave me my first taste of fame and helped me understand the impact of being recognised and appreciated by audiences. I have many fond memories from that time.

Dil Dhadakne Do: In Zoya Akhtar’s ensemble film, I played Anil Kapoor’s brother. Despite the star-studded cast, Zoya’s confidence in casting me was a career-defining moment. This project elevated me to a new level, proving that working with accomplished directors and performers is always an enriching experience.

Airlift: Directed by Raja Menon, produced by Nikhil Advani and starring Akshay Kumar, this film gave me a small but impactful role. Even with just one scene, the experience was transformative. It taught me the importance of delivering a powerful performance within a limited screen time. I include it in my list as a reminder that any actor can make a lasting impact, even with just one scene.

The Family Man; and Saand Ki Aankh

Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety: This romantic comedy, directed by Luv Ranjan, was a surprise superhit. Made on a modest budget of around `250 million (£2.3m), it grossed over `1.5 billion (£13.8m) at the box office. Being part of such a successful film was immensely satisfying. Collaborating with fellow cast members Sunny Singh, Nushrat Bharucha, and Kartik Aaryan on this entertainer with immense repeat value was truly memorable.

Saand Ki Aankh: Directed by Tushar Hiranandani, this film, based on the real-life story of two elderly sharpshooters, featured me as a 60-yearold farmer alongside Taapsee Pannu and Bhumi Pednekar. The role required me to learn Haryanvi and fully embrace a rural character, which was both challenging and rewarding. I also had to transform myself to convincingly portray someone older than me.

Shershaah: The story of Captain Vikram Batra, portrayed by Sidharth Malhotra, featured me in the role of his father. Released on Amazon Prime during the Covid-19 pandemic, the film became a massive success, with its songs striking a deep chord with audiences. I am proud to have been part of this national honour-winning project, which was thought-provoking, emotional, inspiring, and entertaining. The Family Man: Created by directors Raj and DK, this web series gave me the role of Sharma, alongside lead star Manoj Bajpayee. It was an enriching experience, and the show’s success has been phenomenal. We are now working on season three, and I’m thrilled to continue this journey with what has become a globally successful show.

Asur: Directed by Oni Sen and headlined by Arshad Warsi, I portrayed Shashank, a team head, in this intelligent and gripping show. Both seasons of this psychological crime thriller gained unexpected popularity, earning a dedicated fan base and receiving widespread critical acclaim.

Freedom at Midnight: My latest project, directed by Nikhil Advani, features me as Maulana Azad. This period show, centred on India’s journey to independence, allowed me to delve into a historically significant character with creative freedom. It has been a fantastic experience, and I’m immensely proud of it. Like many other projects, including those not mentioned in this list, it has contributed uniquely to my journey. I deeply value the growth and experiences each role has brought me.