Markram century powers South Africa to WTC title at Lord’s

WTC winner

Temba Bavuma of South Africa lifts the ICC World Test Championship Mace with teammates following his team's victory on Day Four of the WTC final against Australia at Lord's Cricket Ground on June 14. (Photo: Getty Images)

By Eastern EyeJun 14, 2025
AIDEN MARKRAM's century helped South Africa secure a five-wicket win over Australia in the World Test Championship final at Lord’s on Saturday. With this result, South Africa claimed their first major global title in men’s cricket.

Set 282 to win, South Africa reached the target before lunch on the fourth day, finishing on 282-5. Markram was dismissed for 136 after bringing his team to within six runs of victory.

The Proteas resumed on 213-2, needing 69 runs more. Markram, who had been out for a duck in the first innings, was unbeaten on 102 at the start of the day. Captain Temba Bavuma was on 65 despite struggling with a hamstring injury.

South Africa’s history in knockout games had often been marked by defeats, including 18 failed attempts in previous ODI and T20 World Cups. They had only reached one final before this – last year’s T20 World Cup in Barbados, where they lost to India after requiring just 30 runs from the last 30 balls with six wickets in hand.

On Saturday, however, South Africa held on to win. A team without many big names succeeded where players like Allan Donald, Shaun Pollock, AB de Villiers and Jacques Kallis had not.

South Africa had an early setback when Bavuma, adding only one run to his overnight score, was caught behind off Australia captain Pat Cummins. His partnership with Markram ended at 147, but South Africa were still in control at 217-3.

With clear skies and a flat pitch, conditions were in the batters’ favour. Markram continued, cutting Cummins for four and later pulling him again to bring the target down to 50.

Cummins brought on Nathan Lyon, hoping for spin. But it was Mitchell Starc who got a breakthrough, bowling Tristan Stubbs for eight with a delivery that cut in sharply.

Australia took the new ball with South Africa at 268-4, needing just 14 more runs. Markram then drove Josh Hazlewood’s first ball for four and followed it up with three more runs off the next.

He fell shortly after, pulling Hazlewood to Travis Head at midwicket. His 207-ball innings included 14 fours.

Markram walked back to a standing ovation. Several Australian players shook his hand.

Kyle Verreynne then scored the winning run. He might have been out had Australia had any reviews remaining. South Africa’s 282-5 became the second-highest fourth-innings chase in a Lord’s Test, behind the West Indies’ 344-1 against England in 1984.

Kagiso Rabada also played a key role in the victory, finishing with match figures of 9-110.

(With inputs from agencies)

