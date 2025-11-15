Manoj Tailor steps back into the spotlight with soulful debut single 'Tera Mera Pyar'

The London-based singer, songwriter and producer blends classic Bollywood charm with a fresh contemporary sound on his first solo release.

London-based artist Manoj Tailor marks a bold new chapter in his musical journey with the release of his debut solo single Tera Mera Pyar earlier this month. A reimagining of Kumar Sanu’s timeless classic, the track fuses nostalgia and modernity — pairing Manoj’s rich, emotive vocals with sleek, contemporary production to create a sound that feels both familiar and new.

Having first risen to prominence as one half of the successful duo M2K, Manoj is now embracing life as a solo artist — writing, producing, and performing music that reflects both his roots and his evolution. Drawing inspiration from the golden age of Bollywood while exploring global influences, he continues to push creative boundaries with a style that celebrates melody and emotion above all. Eastern Eye caught up with the British talent to talk about his journey, inspirations, and the story behind Tera Mera Pyar.

How do you reflect on your musical journey?

Growing up we used to play Antakshari as kids. I would win every time. I had a natural knack for remembering songs. I would sing every day on my way to school and back because the music was so infectious. When I was 15, my parents bought me my first set of music gear - my sister and I would sing live at various events. In my 20s, I had my first studio experience which was mind blowing. I knew then I wanted to do more recording.

Then you formed successful band M2K and now you have released a debut solo single…

I never thought I would be able to start writing Hindi songs, but the universe works in mystical ways, and I began to not only write but produce my own music. I went on to form a band with my sister, called M2K, and had various chart successes with our first UK number one. Today, I am a singer, songwriter, music producer and I engineer my own sound.

What has the music industry taught you about yourself?

There are no limits to your potential. Everything is achievable and you just have to have vision and be passionate about everything you do.

Tell us about your new single?

My new single, Tera Mera Pyar, is a modern take on a Kumar Sanu classic pop song.

Why did you select this song in particular and what do you love about it?

The song has always resonated with me. I fell in love with it years ago. The melody is so catchy, and Kumar Sanu really did set the benchmark high. To be fair, I am a sucker for love songs. I wanted to freshen it up and add my spark to it and keep the melody going through future generations.

Who are you hoping this song connects with?

I am hoping this song connects to a wider audience…those universal music lovers, with no age restrictions or boundaries. Simply those who appreciate good music. They don’t necessarily have to understand Hindi. The song, emotion and melody speak for themselves.

The song was originally delivered by Kumar Sanu – what do you love about him as a singer?

Everything! Literally everything. Kumar Sanu has been a huge inspiration for me my entire musical career, alongside the legendary Kishore Kumar. Their style of throwing acting into singing, connecting each lyric with an emotion is what shapes my singing today. Also, Kumar Sanu is a huge fan of melody and so am I. I always try to keep the melody alive in every song I produce.

What is the plan going forward?

I am launching my solo career, after having a break, with Tera Mera Pyar being the start. I have four original singles in the pipeline; produced, written, and sung by me with the next release imminent.

Who would you love to collaborate with?

I have always had a huge passion for Eastern music, especially Arabic. One of my dream collabs has got to be Nancy Ajram. She really conveys emotion through her singing, and I feel our vocals would create a perfect balance.

What music dominates your personal playlist?

My playlist is very eclectic – a bit like a Bombay mix… a variety of absolutely everything ranging from Bollywood, Arabic, r’n’b, Afrobeats to reggaeton. I am inspired by sounds and each evoke different emotions, so my playlist reflects that.

If you could master something new in music, what would it be?

100 per cent the guitar! I can only play a few chords at the moment, but I hope I will be able to improve, with the ambition of mastering it in the future.

What inspires you as a singer?

Being able to share my voice with the world. Being able to share my songs and expressing myself through music. When someone stops me asking me to sing just one line of song, the happiness that flows through them in that moment is what inspires me. Creating positivity and spreading love is my ultimate inspiration.

Why do you love music?

My earliest memories consist of my dad putting on a Bollywood record. I would go crazy. Every cell in my body would be activated and transforming. I knew from that very young age that music had a different power altogether. It wasn’t just about notes and melody, but it was an entire frequency that could change a room and mood within it. Since then, I’ve known that it was a huge part of me, and my inner voice keeps telling me that I am born to do this.

