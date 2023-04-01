Website Logo
  Saturday, April 01, 2023
Mani Ratnam to bring together Vijay and Ajith in his next

Meanwhile, Ratnam is gearing up for the release of his much-anticipated film Ponniyin Selvan 2.

Indian film director, screenwriter, and producer Mani Ratnam (Photo by SUJIT JAISWAL/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Mohnish Singh

Multiple award-winning filmmaker Mani Ratnam is set to bring two of the biggest Tamil superstars together in his next directorial venture.

Yes, if a report by Film Companion is to be believed, the celebrated filmmaker will direct Vijay and Ajith Kumar in his next untitled project.

Not much else is known about the forthcoming venture at the moment, but more details are expected to arrive soon.

Meanwhile, Ratnam is gearing up for the release of his much-anticipated film Ponniyin Selvan 2.

As the title suggests itself, the magnum opus is a sequel to his 2022 blockbuster Ponniyin Selvan. It stars Vikram, Karthi, Jayam Ravi, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Trisha, Jayaram, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Sobhita Dhulipala, Prabhu, R. Sarathkumar, Vikram Prabhu, Prakash Raj, Jayachitra, Rahman, and R. Parthiban, among others.

Ponniyin Selvan 2 is scheduled to hit cinemas on 28 April 2023.

