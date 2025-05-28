Manchester United lose to ASEAN All-Stars during post-season Asian tour

MANCHESTER UNITED lost 1-0 to a Southeast Asian XI in Kuala Lumpur on Wednesday in front of 72,550 fans, as part of their post-season tour in Asia.
Ruben Amorim’s team, who finished 15th in the Premier League for their worst season since 1974, showed little energy and few ideas in the hot conditions.
Some fans at the Bukit Jalil National Stadium left before the match ended and there were boos at the final whistle.
United’s struggles in front of goal continued, adding weight to reports that they are prepared to spend £62.5 million ($85 million) on Brazilian international Matheus Cunha from Wolves.
Amorim, who was seen shaking his head during the match, did not confirm the Cunha deal.
The Portuguese coach said he was pleased to leave Kuala Lumpur with no new injuries and accepted the fans’ reaction.
“We were slow and we still don't have it in us to win every exercise in training, every game,” he said.
“The boos from the fans, it's something that we need.”
He added: “These people believe in Manchester United no matter what the context.
“It's our duty to improve the team and to improve the team next season.
“For me, we need to have that belief, that hunger to win every game, that is important.”
In their first of two games in Asia, United fielded several regulars including Harry Maguire, Rasmus Hojlund, Casemiro, Diogo Dalot, Manuel Ugarte, Kobbie Mainoo and Andre Onana.
In 32 degrees Celsius (90 Fahrenheit) at kickoff, the ASEAN All Stars looked more dangerous early on.
They went close in the 16th minute and Onana made a low save to keep the score level.
Mainoo was United’s first real threat with a 25-yard shot that was pushed behind for a corner. He later had a shot cleared off the line in the 38th minute.
Captain Bruno Fernandes came on in the second half and his half-volley brought some life to the game.
Argentine winger Alejandro Garnacho, included on the tour despite speculation over his future, made an impact off the bench.
United improved after the break but the Southeast Asian side scored in the 71st minute when Burmese attacker Maung Maung Lwin broke through and fired into the top corner past Tom Heaton.
Heaton was called on again soon after to prevent a second goal.
United play the Hong Kong team on Friday.
(With inputs from agencies)
