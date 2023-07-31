Website Logo
  Monday, July 31, 2023
Malala compares her husband to Ken as the couple watches ‘Barbie’

Malala looked elegant in a pink salwar-kameez set, while Asser wore a black blazer ensemble.

Malala Yousafzai with husband Asser Malik (Photo: Instagram)

By: Mohnish Singh

The Greta Gerwig directorial Barbie, which hit cinemas on July 21, has turned out to be a global blockbuster.

Recently, Women’s rights activist Malala Yousafzai watched the much-talked-about film with her husband Asser Malik and she took to social to post a picture with her husband from the film outing.

Nobel Peace Prize winner turned Barbie as she dressed up in a pink ensemble and posed with her husband in a life-sized Barbie box.

“This Barbie has a Nobel Prize. He’s just Ken,” she wrote a witty caption.

Malik replied to her tweet, saying “I’m Kenough” along with a laughing-out-loud emoji.

After watching Barbie, Yousafzai wrote on Instagram, “We loved the movie, it was so funny and thoughtful. I hope this caption doesn’t hurt all the Kens as much as the movie Ken.”

“This Barbie inspires all the other Barbies,” one Instagram user commented.

“Best Barbie caption I’ve read so far,” wrote another.

“This is amazing, you two are adorable,” a third user said.

Yousafzai looked elegant in a pink salwar-kameez set, while Asser wore a black blazer ensemble.

Barbie received glowing reviews from critics across the world and has triumphed over Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer, which released on the same date, in terms of box-office earnings.

