Trending Now
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 262,317
Total Cases 24,046,809
Today's Fatalities 4,000
Today's Cases 343,144
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 262,317
Total Cases 24,046,809
Today's Fatalities 4,000
Today's Cases 343,144

Malala and Lady Gaga in celebrity guest list as ‘Friends’ reunion to air on May 27


Nobel Peace Prize winner Malala Yousafzai poses for a photo session during the G7 Development and Education Ministers' Meeting, in Paris, on July 5, 2019. (Photo by CHRISTOPHE PETIT TESSON/AFP via Getty Images)
Nobel Peace Prize winner Malala Yousafzai poses for a photo session during the G7 Development and Education Ministers' Meeting, in Paris, on July 5, 2019. (Photo by CHRISTOPHE PETIT TESSON/AFP via Getty Images)

THE long-awaited ‘Friends’ cast reunion will be broadcast on May 27 and will feature celebrity guests including Pakistan’s Nobel Peace Prize winner Malala Yousafzai, Justin Bieber, Lady Gaga, and K-Pop band BTS, streaming service HB0 Max said on Thursday (13).

‘Friends: The Reunion,’ featuring all six of the original cast, was originally supposed to have been filmed more than a year ago but was repeatedly delayed by the coronavirus pandemic.

The unscripted, one-off special was filmed earlier this year on the same sound stage in Los Angeles as the original comedy about six young 20-somethings, played by Jennifer Aniston, Lisa Kudrow, Courteney Cox, David Schwimmer, Matt LeBlanc and Matthew Perry, living in New York.

‘Friends,’ which ended its 10-year run on NBC television in 2004, was one of the most popular TV shows of the 1990s and found a new life on streaming platforms where it is one of the most-watched shows worldwide.

News of the broadcast date for the reunion quickly became the top trending item worldwide on Twitter. “The one with us finally getting together,” quipped Kudrow on Instagram.

Cox said she felt “blessed to have reunited with my Friends… and it was better than ever.”

HBO Max said more than 15 celebrity guests would also take part, including former ‘Friends’ cast members Tom Selleck (Richard) and Maggie Wheeler (Janice) and others such as David Beckham and ‘Game of Thrones’ actor Kit Harington, apart from Yousafzai.








Most Popular

Allu Arjun starrer Pushpa to release in two parts

Post-pandemic, why India matters

'It's a sad day', say protesters on Glasgow immigration raid on Eid

England's Covid-19 infections halved since March, study finds

Sadiq Khan rebuilds team after four directors quit City Hall



Adblocker detected! Please consider reading this notice.

We've detected that you are using an Adblocker which is preventing the page from fully loading.

We don't have any banner, Flash, animation, obnoxious sound, or popup ad. We do not implement these annoying types of ads!

We depend on the revenues generated to operate the site, and continue to bring you great news content

Please add www.easterneye.biz to your ad blocking whitelist or disable your adblocking software.

×