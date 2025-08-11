Lula.xyz launches ‘Edinburgh Fringe with Spice’ to spotlight artists of colour

Highlights:

New pilot initiative at Edinburgh Fringe 2025 focuses on Global Majority and non-white artists

Digital and print brochure lists all shows by artists of colour

200 free tickets for community groups to see Global Majority performances

Backed by City of Edinburgh Council, Underbelly, and Fringe of Colour

Award-winning artist Lula.xyz has unveiled Edinburgh Fringe with Spice, a new initiative to champion Global Majority and non-white performers at the world’s largest arts festival. The project, launched at Edinburgh Fringe 2025, includes a dedicated brochure, an online hub, and free ticket giveaways to reach audiences who might otherwise miss these performances.

A new way to find artists of colour at the Fringe

With nearly 4,000 shows programmed this year, fewer than 10% centre artists of colour, according to the Fringe of Colour database. Lula.xyz’s brochure, available online now and in print from Thursday, makes it easier for festivalgoers to discover and support these shows. The listings are compiled with the help of the Fringe of Colour database and supported by the City of Edinburgh Council’s Diversity and Inclusion Fund.





Free tickets and unfiltered audience voices

In partnership with Underbelly, 200 tickets to Global Majority shows have been purchased for distribution to new audiences, continuing an initiative started by Fringe of Colour in 2019. The scheme removes financial and outreach burdens from the artists themselves.

The project also launches OommoO.xyz, a centralised online space for audiences to leave unfiltered reviews, giving real-time feedback often missed by mainstream press.





‘We need to be visible’

“As an artist, my work is a gateway for communities who traditionally think theatre is not for them,” Lula.xyz said. “Audiences that want to engage with Global Majority stories can’t find us… so I decided to do something about it.”

Jodie Adams, senior programmer at Underbelly, praised the move as “a crucial new scheme” for an overwhelmingly white festival, encouraging audiences to check out and support these artists.

The full brochure and show listings are available at lula.xyz.