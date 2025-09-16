Skip to content
Lopesan Hotels | The True Meaning of Luxury
Sep 16, 2025
When we think of the word ‘luxury’, we immediately think of expensive things, material possessions, or even a sense of wealth that seemingly exudes from a person. However, when it comes to the world of relaxation, comfort, and ease, there is no better meaning of luxury than staying at a Lopesan Hotel.

The world of hospitality is diverse, and Lopesan Hotel group does even more to the top tier with intricately designed hotels nestled in picturesque locations, and something to suit all personalities and even the most discerning guests.

Their diverse portfolio of premium accommodations across the Canary Islands, including bucket list destinations like Gran Canaria or Fuerteventura, to name a few, offers exclusively designed experiences to make your vacation unforgettable, and this is why Hotels Lopesan should be your next holiday adventure for the summer season.

Whether you are looking for a getaway for the family or a luxury trip for two to celebrate with a loved one, there is a resort beautifully serviced and catered to fill your every need. So, if you’re considering Khao Lak in Thailand or Punta Cana in the Dominican Republic or any of the Lopesan Hotels locations, you can be sure your stay will be luxurious and relaxing.

Luxury Matters

Too often, people say that it doesn’t matter where you stay when on vacation because you will be off property for most of the days, that is, until you stay at a Hotels Lopesan resort. Where vacationing and staying on property with all its top-quality services, amenities, and experiences become the same, this is why luxury accommodation is key, and Lopesan do so very well across their fleet of properties.

If you have never experienced luxury but are looking for something extra special for your next trip, then see these curated reasons why it will not only be the best decision you have made for a holiday, but you will wish you had chosen this route that much earlier.

After all, life is worth living, and if that means enjoying the finer things in life, then who are we to say no, right?

Opulence at its Best

Experiences

More than simply enjoying the hotel property services and amenities comes the added element of bespoke experiences, which further cater to individual guests’ preferences. Perhaps the wife enjoys lounging by the turquoise, clear water pools, sipping fruity-filled drinks, but the hubby wouldn’t mind a half day’s worth of golf, now they can appreciate the best of both and meet up for lunch while sitting to feast on world-class gastronomic cuisine of both international and local dishes. It’s a win-win. Lopesan hotels offer golf courses at 3 of their properties, so you are spoiled for choice.

Excursions

You will never be left wondering what to do with the carefully curated list of day trips and excursions offered at each location. Guest services go beyond a simple day tour and are elevated to activities such as family-friendly dolphin watching and surfing lessons for the more adventurous members, buggy safari drives, or even discovering the coast of Gran Canaria from onboard a luxury yacht.

Health and Well-being

There is nothing more rejuvenating than stepping out of a spa after enjoying a relaxing, deep tissue, essential oil-infused massage and Lopesan Hotels know how to do it best. Looking for something to release tense muscles after a long flight, or to help shed the stresses of everyday life, then booking a wellness massage appointment is the answer.

Exclusivity

Taking your time abroad to the next level is easy with the Lopesan Hotels’ UNIQUE concept. When you want something bespoke, then UNIQUE is for you. Think VIP areas for breakfast, an exclusive pool area for select guests to enjoy flavoured water and fresh fruit while drying off with premium towels, or just relax in the VIP lounge for a moment of quiet.

Quality

When it comes to unparalleled guest service and quality, you can expect nothing less from Lopesan Hotels. Top of the crop dining options, diverse amenities, and custom execution of requests, all while making the most of the exemplary furnished facilities and exquisitely designed aesthetics.

You Deserve It

We work hard, long hours, and most certainly deserve to treat ourselves to a slice of heaven. And no matter what your preferences are in terms of the activities you enjoy, day trips you hope to see around the property, or you want to merely do nothing but lazearound with an endless supply of mojitos as life's stresses and the week’s deadlines dissolve away, Lopesan Hotels Group has what you need.

This summer season, when you want to be immersed in luxury, exclusivity, and all things rejuvenating, look no further than one of the many unforgettable locations and accommodations offered through the diverse portfolio of Hotels Lopesan.

