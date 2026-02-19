Devotions ring out at London Bhajan Jam

MORE than 2,000 people gathered in northwest London this month for Bhajan Jam, a large-scale devotional music event that brought together participants across generations in a shared experience of singing, chanting and reflection.
Held at Byron Hall, the event saw people ranging from young children to elders in their nineties sitting side by side and singing traditional bhajans in a collective, participatory format.
Unlike a conventional concert, Bhajan Jam London was designed as a co-created experience, with no clear divide between performers and audience. Everyone in the hall was encouraged to take part through chanting, clapping and call-and-response singing.
Bhavik Haria, lead singer and curator of Bhajan Jam UK, said the focus was on inclusivity and openness. “Bhajan Jam is about creating a space where people can come exactly as they are – to sing, to feel, and to reconnect,” he said.
He added: “Seeing over 2,000 people chanting together, across generations, was incredibly moving. It was a reminder that devotion and community are still very much alive, they just needed a space to come together.”
The event was supported by Vascroft, a UK construction and refurbishment firm, which acted as headline sponsor. Chandni Vora, the company’s chief operating officer, said the organisation valued initiatives that strengthen social bonds. “Bhajan Jam London was a powerful reminder that community, culture, and shared values matter deeply,” she said, adding that the company was “proud to have supported an event that touched so many lives”. Bhajan Jam UK plans to expand to other cities, with the next gathering scheduled for Leicester on March 8.