Devotions ring out at London Bhajan Jam

MORE than 2,000 people gath­ered in northwest London this month for Bhajan Jam, a large-scale devotional music event that brought together partici­pants across generations in a shared experience of singing, chanting and reflection.

Held at Byron Hall, the event saw people ranging from young children to elders in their nine­ties sitting side by side and sing­ing traditional bhajans in a col­lective, participatory format.

Unlike a conventional concert, Bhajan Jam London was de­signed as a co-created experi­ence, with no clear divide be­tween performers and audience. Everyone in the hall was encour­aged to take part through chant­ing, clapping and call-and-re­sponse singing.

Bhavik Haria, lead sing­er and curator of Bhajan Jam UK, said the focus was on inclusivity and openness. “Bhajan Jam is about creating a space where people can come exactly as they are – to sing, to feel, and to reconnect,” he said.

He added: “Seeing over 2,000 people chanting together, across generations, was incredibly mov­ing. It was a reminder that devo­tion and community are still very much alive, they just needed a space to come together.”

The event was supported by Vascroft, a UK construction and refurbishment firm, which acted as headline sponsor. Chandni Vora, the company’s chief oper­ating officer, said the organisa­tion valued initiatives that strengthen social bonds. “Bhajan Jam London was a powerful re­minder that community, culture, and shared values matter deep­ly,” she said, adding that the company was “proud to have supported an event that touched so many lives”. Bhajan Jam UK plans to expand to other cities, with the next gathering sched­uled for Leicester on March 8.