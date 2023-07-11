Website Logo
  • Tuesday, July 11, 2023
Trending Now:  

Entertainment

Lionsgate Play to live stream 75th Emmy Awards in India

The Emmy Awards will also stream exclusively on Lionsgate Play in Malaysia and the Philippines, the streamer added.

Emmy Awards

By: Mohnish Singh

The 75th edition of the Primetime Emmy Awards will stream live exclusively on Lionsgate Play in India, the streamer announced on Tuesday.

Lionsgate Play subscribers will be able to watch the annual award ceremony, conducted by the Los Angeles-based Television Academy, from 5.30 am (IST) on September 19, according to a press release.

The Emmy Awards will also stream exclusively on Lionsgate Play in Malaysia and the Philippines, the streamer added.

In a first, the nominations for awards will be live streamed on Lionsgate Play’s YouTube channel on July 12 at 9 pm (IST).

Amit Dhanuka, Executive Vice President at Lionsgate, said the platform is committed to bringing the best to its audiences across the globe.

“We are delighted to LIVE stream the 75th Anniversary celebration of the Emmy Awards across three territories – India, Malaysia, and the Philippines.

“It’s a milestone year for the Emmys and we are planning to take things a notch higher with the nominations being live-streamed on our YouTube platform. It’s an exciting event for fans, and we would like to keep up the spirits to ensure the best viewing experience,” Dhanuka said in a statement.

To celebrate their 75 years, Television Academy President and CEO Maury McIntyre said they decided to give the statuette an update, drawing inspiration from Halley’s Comet, which is visible from the Earth once every 75 years.

“We were trying to find a way to honour the historic nature of the anniversary. Emmy is all about celebrating excellence, and it has been for three quarters of a century. Those standards really haven’t changed significantly regardless of what era the greatest medium on Earth has been in. In that spirit, we didn’t want to veer too far with Emmy herself,” added McIntyre.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

Hollywood News
Renée Rapp quits Mindy Kaling’s ‘Sex Lives of College Girls’
Entertainment
Ranveer-Alia’s dance track from ‘Rocky aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani’ to be out on this…
NEWS
Malala rocks a Ralph Lauren outfit as she attends Wimbledon tennis match with husband
Hollywood News
Maitreyi Ramakrishnan wants to manifests a role in Greta Gerwig’s new ‘Narnia’ film
Entertainment
Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor’s ‘Stree 2’ begins filming
Entertainment
‘King the Land’ faces backlash over Anupam Tripathi’s ‘offensive’ portrayal of Arab Prince
FILM
Vijay wraps up ‘Leo’ shoot, next on with Venkat Prabhu
MUSIC
Opera North seeks music-makers of colour for ‘life-changing’ residency programme
FILM
Took three floods to write Malayalam movie ‘2018’, says director
FILM
Confirmed: ‘RRR’ to have a sequel but SS Rajamouli may not direct
Entertainment
Saira Banu recalls how Dilip Kumar kept her on toes
TOP LISTS
From Priyanka Chopra to Kamal Haasan, Indian actors who perform their own stunts
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW