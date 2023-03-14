Website Logo
  • Tuesday, March 14, 2023
Trending Now:  

Uncategorized

Lionel Messi: What the Future Holds for the Soccer Superstar

By: Admin Super

Lionel Messi is undoubtedly one of the greatest soccer players of all time, with an impressive record that includes multiple Ballon d’Or awards, La Liga titles, and Champions League trophies. However, the soccer superstar has recently made headlines not only for his performances on the field but also for his contract situation and potential future plans. Here’s what we know about what the future holds for Lionel Messi.

Leaving Barcelona for Paris Saint-Germain

After spending his entire professional career at Barcelona, Messi shocked the soccer world in 2021 by announcing his departure from the club. Despite his desire to stay, financial constraints and Barcelona’s inability to register his new contract under La Liga regulations led to Messi leaving the club.

Messi eventually signed with Paris Saint-Germain, a club that boasts some of the world’s best players, including Neymar and Kylian Mbappé. Messi’s debut season with PSG has been a success so far, with the club currently sitting at the top of the Ligue 1 table and advancing to the knockout stages of the Champions League.

Contract Situation

Messi’s contract with PSG is set to expire in June 2023, meaning that he will be a free agent in just six months. However, reports suggest that PSG is already working on a new deal for the superstar, with the club’s president Nasser Al-Khelaifi saying that he is “very confident” that Messi will stay at the club.

What’s interesting is that Messi is being partly paid in cryptocurrency by Paris Saint-Germain, making him the latest high-profile athlete to embrace the digital asset. Cryptocurrency is a new and exciting digital asset that is gaining traction amongst many businesses, especially in the online world. The gaming world is extremely interested in the potential of this technology, with several established online casinos considering it and others already utilising this payment method. and with famous names embracing it, makes crypto seem even more credible.

Furthermore, rumours have swirled about other potential destinations for Messi, including a possible return to Barcelona. The Spanish club’s president, Joan Laporta, has admitted that he would love to have Messi back at the club, and rumours suggest that Barcelona may make a move to re-sign the superstar if he becomes a free agent.

Future Plans

At 35 years old, Messi is nearing the end of his illustrious career, but he has shown no signs of slowing down. The soccer superstar has made it clear that he wants to continue playing at the highest level for as long as possible, and he has even expressed interest in playing in the United States at some point in the future.

Conclusion

Lionel Messi’s career has been nothing short of remarkable, and his future is no less intriguing. As a free agent in just six months, the soccer superstar has the decision to make about his next move, but it’s clear that his focus, for now, is on helping PSG win trophies. Regardless of where he ends up, Messi’s talent and impact on the game of soccer will be remembered for years to come.

 

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

Uncategorized
Cheltenham Festival 2023: what should you expect, and what should you catch if you’re attending?
Uncategorized
Former Grand National Winner Minella Times Retired
Uncategorized
Legacy of The Walking Dead to Power Onwards in 2023 Despite Recent Finale
Uncategorized
Senior NHS staff encourage South Asians to consider a career in nursing on National Careers…
Uncategorized
How to Throw a Great Birthday Party
Uncategorized
Barclays’ ethnicity pay gap continues to grow
Uncategorized
Do you use data science in your online store?
Uncategorized
Racehorse Owners Hoping For Cheltenham Festival Success
Uncategorized
Starting a business in East London: What you need to know
Uncategorized
The main challenges for growing businesses and ways to tackle them
Uncategorized
How to Travel for Cheap so You Can Visit all Your Dream Destinations
Uncategorized
Cheltenham Festival 2023 Defending Champions
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW