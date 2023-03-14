Lionel Messi: What the Future Holds for the Soccer Superstar

By: Admin Super

Lionel Messi is undoubtedly one of the greatest soccer players of all time, with an impressive record that includes multiple Ballon d’Or awards, La Liga titles, and Champions League trophies. However, the soccer superstar has recently made headlines not only for his performances on the field but also for his contract situation and potential future plans. Here’s what we know about what the future holds for Lionel Messi .

Leaving Barcelona for Paris Saint-Germain

After spending his entire professional career at Barcelona, Messi shocked the soccer world in 2021 by announcing his departure from the club. Despite his desire to stay, financial constraints and Barcelona’s inability to register his new contract under La Liga regulations led to Messi leaving the club.

Messi eventually signed with Paris Saint-Germain, a club that boasts some of the world’s best players, including Neymar and Kylian Mbappé. Messi’s debut season with PSG has been a success so far, with the club currently sitting at the top of the Ligue 1 table and advancing to the knockout stages of the Champions League.

Contract Situation

Messi’s contract with PSG is set to expire in June 2023, meaning that he will be a free agent in just six months. However, reports suggest that PSG is already working on a new deal for the superstar, with the club’s president Nasser Al-Khelaifi saying that he is “very confident” that Messi will stay at the club.

What's interesting is that Messi is being partly paid in cryptocurrency by Paris Saint-Germain, making him the latest high-profile athlete to embrace the digital asset.

Furthermore, rumours have swirled about other potential destinations for Messi, including a possible return to Barcelona . The Spanish club’s president, Joan Laporta, has admitted that he would love to have Messi back at the club, and rumours suggest that Barcelona may make a move to re-sign the superstar if he becomes a free agent.

Future Plans

At 35 years old, Messi is nearing the end of his illustrious career, but he has shown no signs of slowing down. The soccer superstar has made it clear that he wants to continue playing at the highest level for as long as possible, and he has even expressed interest in playing in the United States at some point in the future.

Conclusion

Lionel Messi’s career has been nothing short of remarkable, and his future is no less intriguing. As a free agent in just six months, the soccer superstar has the decision to make about his next move, but it’s clear that his focus, for now, is on helping PSG win trophies. Regardless of where he ends up, Messi’s talent and impact on the game of soccer will be remembered for years to come.