Lewis Cope to return for Strictly Come Dancing UK tour in January 2026

Highlights:

Lewis Cope returns to the Strictly Come Dancing live UK tour after his quarter-final exit.

The final four tour stars include George Clarke, Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink, and Layton Williams.

The tour runs for 30 shows across the UK from 23 January to 15 February 2026.

Janette Manrara will host; judges Shirley Ballas, Anton Du Beke, and Craig Revel Horwood will appear.

Each performance features a British Sign Language interpreter on large side screens.

Soap star Lewis Cope is set to rejoin the Strictly Come Dancing stage for the 2026 live UK tour, following his recent quarter-final exit from the BBC One show. The 30-year-old former Emmerdale actor will perform alongside social media star George Clarke and football legend Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink, bringing together some of the series’ most popular personalities for a 30-date tour.

Lewis Cope confirmed for Strictly Come Dancing UK tour weeks after elimination Instagram/strictlycomedancinglive





Why Lewis Cope is returning to Strictly Come Dancing

Cope, who was eliminated two weeks ago, described his tour return as feeling “thrilled and honoured,” adding he is “not ready to hang up his dancing shoes just yet.” He competed with professional dancer Katya Jones and had made headlines for achieving the highest male celebrity scores in the 2025 series.





Who else is on the 2026 tour

Alongside Cope, the final four confirmed stars include Clarke, Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink, and musical theatre actor Layton Williams. Clarke, currently a Strictly finalist, will join with partner Alexis Warr, while Hasselbaink reunites with Lauren Oakley after his elimination earlier this season. Williams, a 2023 contestant, will appear as a special guest alongside Nikita Kuzmin. Other announced performers include Ellie Goldstein and Vito Coppola, Vicky Pattison and Kai Widdrington, Harry Aikines-Aryeetey and Karen Hauer, and drag artist La Voix with Aljaž Škorjanec.





How the tour will work

The live tour opens at Birmingham’s Utilita Arena on 23 January 2026, and will run through Glasgow, London, Manchester, and other UK cities until 15 February. Janette Manrara, presenter of It Takes Two, will host the tour. Judges Shirley Ballas, Anton Du Beke, and Craig Revel Horwood will appear on stage, while audiences will be invited to vote for their favourite couples. Each show will feature a British Sign Language interpreter visible on two large screens.





What’s next for Lewis Cope

While dancing remains a strong focus, Cope’s main career is acting. He has confirmed plans to return to television and stage work, with his next film, Kazzy, in pre-production. Cope also remains a potential candidate for presenting roles, following the path of former Strictly stars who moved into television hosting.

Lewis Cope to return to the Strictly Come Dancing stage for the 2026 live UK tour Instagram/lewiscope





The Strictly Come Dancing 2025 grand final airs this Saturday at 7pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer, ahead of the live tour. Tickets are currently on sale through the official tour website.