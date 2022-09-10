Leicester violence: Police reimpose special measures as death threat issued following India-Pak cricket match

Various videos and reports have been circulating on social media about further attacks (Photo: a grab from video)

By: Pramod Thomas

Police have authorised dispersal and stop search orders in the East Leicester area following death threats and arrests of four men, a statement said.

It follows nearly a week of unrest in the wake of an India v Pakistan cricket match.

The measures were brought back on Friday (9) night after a man contacted police to report that threats had just been made against him. Police said that this is connected to their ongoing investigation into disorder over recent days in the East Leicester area.

In a separate incident, a man was threatened by a group of men in Meynell Road, Leicester, Leicestershire Police said. Officers were rushed to the scene and four men were arrested.

A 21-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of threats to kill while three men have been arrested on suspicion of affray in connection with the Meynell Road report, the statement added. They all remain in custody.

Chief Inspector Dan Pedley has authorised dispersal and stop search powers following the incident. It came into effect at 11.34 pm on Friday for eight hours.

Under new orders, officers will be allowed to return anyone under the age of 16 to their home address. Anyone found breaching a notice is liable to be arrested and face further action, the force informed.

The special orders are in place at St Mathews Way, Humberstone Road, A6030 Broad Avenue, Ethel Street, Chesterfield Road, St Peters Road, Sparkenhoe Street and A594 Central Ring Road.

Chief Inspector Pedley said: “As part of our ongoing proactive policing plan and active patrols, we were able to get officers in attendance to these incidents very quickly and make these arrests. This immediate action echoes our commitment to the communities of East Leicester that we will positively act upon the reports made to us.

“Unfortunately, we have seen a small minority of people act in a manner overnight which has required a police response and in order to protect our communities, I have granted these powers to help assist our officers carried out their duties.

“Our enquiries into these reports remain at an early stage and a full and thorough investigation in the coming days will be carried. Anyone with information is urged to speak to the police.”

“Our message remains the same. Please continue to use calm words and encourage others not to get involved in this matter. Those causing trouble will be dealt with and incidents of violence will not be tolerated,” Pedley added.