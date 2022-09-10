Website Logo
  • Saturday, September 10, 2022
Trending Now:  

HEADLINE STORY

Leicester violence: Police reimpose special measures as death threat issued following India-Pak cricket match

Officers will be allowed to return anyone under the age of 16 to their home address.

Various videos and reports have been circulating on social media about further attacks (Photo: a grab from video)

By: Pramod Thomas

Police have authorised dispersal and stop search orders in the East Leicester area following death threats and arrests of four men, a statement said.

It follows nearly a week of unrest in the wake of an India v Pakistan cricket match.

The measures were brought back on Friday (9) night after a man contacted police to report that threats had just been made against him. Police said that this is connected to their ongoing investigation into disorder over recent days in the East Leicester area.

In a separate incident, a man was threatened by a group of men in Meynell Road, Leicester, Leicestershire Police said. Officers were rushed to the scene and four men were arrested.

A 21-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of threats to kill while three men have been arrested on suspicion of affray in connection with the Meynell Road report, the statement added. They all remain in custody.

Chief Inspector Dan Pedley has authorised dispersal and stop search powers following the incident. It came into effect at 11.34 pm on Friday for eight hours.

Under new orders, officers will be allowed to return anyone under the age of 16 to their home address. Anyone found breaching a notice is liable to be arrested and face further action, the force informed.

The special orders are in place at St Mathews Way, Humberstone Road, A6030 Broad Avenue, Ethel Street, Chesterfield Road, St Peters Road, Sparkenhoe Street and A594 Central Ring Road.

Chief Inspector Pedley said: “As part of our ongoing proactive policing plan and active patrols, we were able to get officers in attendance to these incidents very quickly and make these arrests. This immediate action echoes our commitment to the communities of East Leicester that we will positively act upon the reports made to us.

“Unfortunately, we have seen a small minority of people act in a manner overnight which has required a police response and in order to protect our communities, I have granted these powers to help assist our officers carried out their duties.

“Our enquiries into these reports remain at an early stage and a full and thorough investigation in the coming days will be carried. Anyone with information is urged to speak to the police.”

“Our message remains the same. Please continue to use calm words and encourage others not to get involved in this matter. Those causing trouble will be dealt with and incidents of violence will not be tolerated,” Pedley added.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

News
Queen Elizabeth to remain on Canadian currency
INDIA
British High Commissioner to India mourns Queen’s death In Hindi
News
UK Home Secretary Suella Braverman’s father claims ancestral property in Goa usurped, probe on
News
FACTBOX-How King Charles’ accession to the throne is formalised
News
11 Cancer symptoms you shouldn’t ignore – according to the NHS
News
Trevor Sinclair accuses Queen of allowing racism to ‘thrive’, pulled off air by TalkSport
News
King Charles’ wife Camilla to get Kohinoor diamond crown, suggests report
News
UK recruitment firm mocks Rishi Sunak after defeat, leaves netizens divided
News
American university professor slammed for wishing Queen ‘excruciating’ death
News
Indian-American Congresswoman Pramila Jayapal called ‘fu***** c***’, told to ‘go back’
News
All the queen’s kingdoms: where did Elizabeth II reign?
HEADLINE STORY
King Charles to now drive without a licence, travel without a passport, have…
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Most Popular
Queen Elizabeth to remain on Canadian currency
Leicester violence: Police reimpose special measures as death threat issued…
Barry Jenkins announces official title for ‘Lion King’ prequel
New Black Adam trailer shows Dwayne Johnson’s titular character going…
British High Commissioner to India mourns Queen’s death In Hindi
Has Brahmastra bucked the boycott trend? Alia Bhatt and Ranbir…