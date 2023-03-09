Legacy of The Walking Dead to Power Onwards in 2023 Despite Recent Finale

It’s difficult to understate the importance and prominence of the AMC show The Walking Dead. Launched in 2010, the ‘walker’ series became the highest-rated in the history of premium US TV and developed a massive following around the world. Starring Andrew Lincoln as the now-iconic Rick Grimes, The Walking Dead set a new standard for television and was quickly followed by increasingly big-budget releases like Game of Thrones.

In 2023, those without native access to The Walking Dead got to experience its finale through Netflix in many domains, allowing the fans who stuck with the original run to get some well-deserved closure. Or so they would think. The Walking Dead franchise isn’t going away anytime soon, with members of the original cast set to further the show’s legacy while it also continues to entertain beyond the realms of television.

A staggered finish that was good enough

Due to AMC’s international reach, fans in far-flung countries from the US, like India, have had to wait to officially see the final season. The end run was set out in parts, and being such a big show, was talked about online as soon as it launched in one country but not the others. So, it wasn’t an ideal situation for viewers outside of AMC subscribers in the US, but those who did see it generally were satisfied with the ending.

After The Walking Dead Season 11 left AMC and became available to many more countries through Netflix, it shot up the standings. The final run of the hit zombie show made it into the top ten in 42 countries in the weeks following its 6 January release on the streaming goliath. It didn’t break into the top-ten television shows in India through its release weeks, but users in many countries had already become accustomed to seeing TWD closer to its premiere through other means.

The end of The Walking Dead probably could have been better, but the finale did give fans more optimism for what’s to come. The final scenes of the last episode dotted to long-lost main characters, giving a glimpse at their upcoming stories, which will, hopefully, give them a fitting ending as well.

An expansive franchise for fans to enjoy

Most players enjoy their games on mobile devices, and if so, there’s also a quite stunning array of TWD apps to download as well. Telltale Game’s award-winning The Walking Dead narrative-driven games are available through publisher Howyaknow LLC, along with Walking Dead: Road to Survival, The Walking Dead: No Man’s Land, The Walking Dead: Survivors, and The Walking Dead: All-Stars.

All of those games are ready for fans who want to immerse themselves back in The Walking Dead universe as soon as possible. On the way, for those who can wait, there’s the final season of Fear The Walking Dead in May, which is being touted as one of the best upcoming shows of the year, and, of course, there are the spinoffs. First will be The Walking Dead: Dead City, following Lauren Cohen and Jeffrey Dean Morgan in New York, with the Daryl Dixon show coming later in 2023, and then Rick’s and Michonne’s hopefully conclusive spinoff arriving in 2024.

The original run may be over, and the world may be filled with zombies, but TWD is far from dead yet.