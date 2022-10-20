Website Logo
  • Thursday, October 20, 2022
Trending Now:  

News

Krishnan Guru-Murthy apologises for calling Steve Baker ‘c***’; minister accepts but says he should be sacked

The journalist apologised “unreservedly” saying on Twitter that he used a very offensive word in an unguarded moment off air.

(L-R) Krishnan Guru-Murthy (Photo by John Phillips/Getty Images) and Steve Baker (Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images)

By: Shubham Ghosh

Channel 4 news presenter Krishnan Guru-Murthy has made an apology “unreservedly” to Northern Ireland minister Steve Baker over calling the latter a “c***” in what he described an “unguarded moment”. The minister accepted the apology but also said on another occasion that he hoped that Guru-Murthy was sacked by his channel.

According to the journalist, the remark came after “a robust interview” with Baker but it was “beneath the standards I set myself”, the Independent reported.

Guru-Murthy was heard on a livestream saying “what a c***” during an off-air moment following the interview with the minister.

“After a robust interview with Steve Baker MP I used a very offensive word in an unguarded moment off air,” he later said in a tweet.

“While it was not broadcast that word in any context is beneath the standards I set myself and I apologise unreservedly.”

Baker later replied to the tweet saying, “I appreciate you apologising. Thank You.”

But, he told John Pienaar on Times Radio later that he hoped Channel 4 sacked Guru-Murthy, the report added.

“I had an interview earlier with a journalist I don’t have a great deal of regard for, who I felt always misrepresenting the situation through the construction of his question, which I called out, I think live on air, or I thought it was a pre-record,” the minister said.

“And he clearly didn’t like that, quite right, too. But I’d be quite honest, I spent a long time live on air, calling him out on his contact as a journalist and glad to do so any time.

“But it’s most unfortunate that he has sworn on air like that. If it’s in breach of his code of conduct, I do hope they sack him – it would be a service to the public.”

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

News
Huge drop in students studying Gujarati in UK; other South Asian languages witness slump too
UK
Joginder Sanger praised for Bhavan’s growth
News
Liz Truss resigns as UK prime minister after 45 days
News
‘Northern Ireland police service need more officers from ethnic minorities’
UK
“It was quite empowering”, says Britain’s first hijab-wearing police officer
News
Broadway shuts down for an Indian wedding procession in New York
News
From market chaos to ministerial exits, UK leader Truss’s time in office
News
Organisers funded Shehan Karunatilaka’s flight to collect Booker prize
UK
Conservative Friends of India & Indian High Commission host joint reception at Conservative…
News
Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella receives India’s third-highest civilian award, announces plan to visit…
News
Britons skipping meals in cost of living crisis: poll
News
‘Extraordinary mayhem’: Truss’s nightmare on Downing Street
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW