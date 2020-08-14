Khuda Haafiz movie review: Vidyut Jammwal is amazing in this entertaining romantic-thriller

Vidyut Jammwal starrer Khuda Haafiz was made for the big screens, but due to pandemic, it has now got a directly-to-digital release on Disney+ Hotstar. The trailer of the film was released a couple of weeks ago and it was quite impressive, and well, thankfully the movie has also turned out to be good.

Khuda Haafiz is set in 2008 when the recession was at its peak in India and people were facing loss in their business and losing their jobs. Sameer (Vidyut Jammwal) and Nargis (Shivaleeka Oberoi) a happily married couple in Lucknow decide to shift to Noman for a job. While Nargis gets selected, Sameer is yet to get a confirmation. However, Nargis decides to go ahead for the job thinking that Sameer will join her soon. But things don’t as planned and Nargis gets kidnapped. Sameer reaches Noman and starts searching for his wife. Will he be able to find his wife? Well, watch the movie to know that.

The movie has been promoted as romantic-thriller and writer-director Faruk Kabir delivers what’s promised. Khuda Haafiz has some sweet romantic moments and also has the perfect thriller element. It will keep you on the edge-of-the-seat to know what’s going to happen next.

Well, it’s not that the movie is flawless. The screenplay falters a bit in between and there are sequences that could have been helmed in a better way. But what saves the movie in those scenes is the acting of Vidyut Jammwal. Also, cinematography done by Jitan Harmeet Singh is exceptional. Uzbekistan has been captured beautifully.

It’s a Vidyut Jammwal starrer so the audience would expect some great action. While Khuda Haafiz has some good action scenes, we have to say that the action is quite realistic and suits Vidyut’s character. It doesn’t go over the top.

Talking about performances, Vidyut is simply amazing in the movie and this is clearly his career’s best performance. We haven’t seen him in a character like this earlier and he has given his best in it. Shivaleeka Oberoi leaves a mark as Nargis. Aahana Kumra is excellent in the movie and has done the action very well. Shiv Pandit impresses us and Annu Kapoor is wonderful in his role.

Overall, Khuda Haafiz is an entertaining film with the perfect amount of romance and thriller.

Ratings: 3.5/5

Watch the trailer here…