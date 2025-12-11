Skip to content
Karuna Gehani and Indian Singles Social : Redefining belonging for young South Asians abroadplay icon
Karuna Gehani and Indian Singles Social : Redefining belonging for young South Asians abroad

Eastern Eye
By Eastern EyeDec 11, 2025
Eastern Eye

Tan Sri Sir Francis Yeoh | Asian Business Awards 2025
Tan Sri Sir Francis Yeoh | Asian Business Awards 2025

Sumukhi Suresh on Hoemonal, fame and flaws
Sumukhi Suresh on Hoemonal, fame and flaws

Entertainment

Abhishek Bachchan

He explains that such speculation does not affect him because he and Aishwarya know the truth of their relationship

Getty Images
Entertainment

Abhishek Bachchan rejects divorce rumours, says he won’t tolerate ‘manufactured rubbish’ about his family

Ranveer Singh

Similar bans have affected several recent Hindi films in the region

Getty Images
Entertainment

Ranveer Singh’s ‘Dhurandhar’ faces a major setback as the film is banned across 6 Gulf countries

Hema Malini and Dharmendra

Hema Malini speaks about Dharmendra’s unwavering support, both personally and as a father

Getty Images
Entertainment

Hema Malini breaks down as she remembers Dharmendra as her ‘pillar of strength’ at memorial

Rowan Atkinson 'Man vs Baby'

The new series pares things down to four episodes and shows a marked improvement

Getty Images
Entertainment

Rowan Atkinson delivers his strongest comedy in years with 'Man vs Baby'

Alia Bhatt Alpha

Alia Bhatt at the Red Sea Film Festival where she spoke about the scale of Alpha

Getty Images
Entertainment

Alia Bhatt says 'Alpha' is a risky leap as she challenges the male-dominated YRF spy universe

Priya Dogra Channel 4

Priya Dogra named Channel 4 Chief Executive ahead of the broadcaster’s in-house push

Linkedin/Priya Dogra
Entertainment

Priya Dogra named Channel 4 chief executive as broadcaster pushes deeper into digital shift

Arts & Culture

Who am I

By turning real testimony into performance, the production opens conversations around colonial history and its long-term impact

MGT
Art & Culture

Mukul and Ghetto Tigers launch ‘Who am I?’ project with National Lottery funding

Channi Singh

As new artists navigate a rapidly changing music landscape, his journey offers timeless guidance

Channi Singh
Art & Culture

Channi Singh shares his 10 lessons for young artists

Sumukhi Suresh

Her energy doesn’t dip, it doesn’t plateau, it doesn’t even politely pause — it detonates

Sumuki Suresh
Art & Culture

Sumukhi Suresh ignites London with ‘Hoemonal’, a two-hour comedy supernova

Birmingham Royal Ballet

BRB’s Nutcracker dazzles at the Hippodrome

Art & Culture

Birmingham Royal Ballet’s Nutcracker returns with magic, scale and flawless storytelling

Liverpool Beatles Museum

Liverpool Beatles Museum honours city’s overlooked heroes

Getty Images/ Instagram/liverpoolbeatlesmuseum
Art & Culture

Liverpool Beatles Museum honours city’s forgotten stars with hall of fame including Cilla Black and Sir Ken Dodd

John Constable’s canvas beckons art lovers to ‘English paradise’
Simon Peachey holds a replica of The Hay Wain
Art & Culture

John Constable’s canvas beckons art lovers to ‘English paradise’

Lifestyle

Karuna Gehani

Karuna says apps can match people, but they cannot create understanding or belonging

Karuna Gehani
Culture

Karuna Gehani on how Indian Singles Social is creating belonging for young south Asians

Disaronno recall

Disaronno, known for its distinctive amaretto flavour, is one of Britain's most popular Italian liqueurs.

Getty Images
Food

Disaronno bottles recalled over glass contamination fears

ADHD autism ad ban UK

Approved treatments exist to help manage ADHD symptoms through the NHS

Representative image - iStock
Health

UK watchdog bans adverts claiming to cure ADHD and autism in children

Daal and climate change

A humble, everyday dish for most South Asian families

iStock
Comment

Daal, diaspora and climate change: Are cultural recipes the solution?

Mareyah Bhatti
Jahanvi Tiwari

Jahanvi Tiwari is reshaping global beauty by celebrating brown skin

Lifestyle

Jahanvi Tiwari: The Creator Redefining Brown Beauty for a Global Audience

food inflation

Pork fillet costs approximately £20 per kilogram, while beef sells for £80 per kilogram or more

iStock
Business

UK shoppers swap beef for pork as prices soar 27 per cent

