Kareena: 20 fun facts about Bollywood’s A-list actress

IN JUNE 2020, Kareena Kapoor Khan marked 20 years of working in Bolly­wood, and this week she will be cele­brating her landmark 40th birthday.

The popular actress turns a year older on September 21 and will be receiving congratulatory messages from all over the world. The birthday celebrations will no doubt include a look back at her work and the impact she has made on the Hindi cinema landscape.

Eastern Eye presents 20 fun facts about Kareena Kapoor Khan’s work in Bolly­wood across two decades and the cine­matic choices she has made.

1. Kareena is the fourth generation of Bollywood’s most famous film dynasty, but only the second female after her el­der sister Karisma Kapoor to act in mov­ies. She was offered Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam (1999) to make her debut, but turned it down due to being too young.

2. Kareena was supposed to make her debut in Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai opposite Hrithik Roshan, but walked out of the project after a few days of filming. A dis­tant shot of her remained in the final film, which only came to light many years later. Kareena made her debut op­posite Abhishek Bachchan in Refugee (2000), but the film failed, while Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai, which released in the same year was a blockbuster hit.

3. Kareena’s second film Mujhe Kucch Kehna Hai (2001) marked the debut of actor Tusshar Kapoor and was an official remake of 1998 Telugu film Tholi Prema. There were talks of a sequel, but the ac­tress refused and it never happened.

4. Her 2002 film Jeena Sirf Merre Liye was a remake of 2001 Telugu language film Manasantha Nuvve, which itself was based on classic 1946 Bollywood film Anmol Gadhi.

5. Other remakes of South Indian films that Kareena has starred in include Khushi (Kushi), Hulchul (Godfather), Kyon Ki (Thalavattam) and Singham Returns (Ekalavyan).

6. The actress turned down a lead role in Kal Ho Naa Ho, which became the high­est grossing international Bollywood film of 2003 and earned her replacement Preity Zinta loads of awards.

7. Other films Kareena would refuse in her career, which went on to become huge blockbuster hits include Queen, Chennai Express, Goliyon Ki Rasleela – Ram Leela and Black.

8. Her 2003 film Main Prem Ki Diwani Hoon was a remake of the 1976 Bollywood film Chitchor.

9. The actress played her first negative role in Fida (2004) opposite Shahid Kapoor and Fardeen Khan. She has expressed a desire to play another grey character again.

10. 2006 crime drama Omkara is a Bollywood adaptation of William Shakespeare’s classic play Othello and Kareena’s character in the film is inspired by Desdemona.

11. Kareena met her future husband Saif Ali Khan on the sets of their 2008 film Tashan. They finally got married on October 16, 2012, and had their first child, son Taimur in 2016.

12. Kareena won the most number of awards for her smash hit 2007 film Jab We Met. Some of these honours included a Filmfare, Zee Cine, Screen and IIFA Best Actress award for her performance. Many actresses have since expressed a desire to play a similar character.

13. Her 2009 film 3 Idiots became the highest grossing Bollywood film of all time at the time of release.

14. Kambakkht Ishq (2009) featured the song Bebo, which is inspired by Kareena’s own nickname.

15. Kareena’s film We Are Family (2010) was an official remake of Hollywood film Stepmom. Other films Kareena has starred in that have been inspired by Hollywood include Ajnabee (Consent­ing Adults), Mujhse Dosti Karoge (The Truth About Cats & Dogs), Kyon Ki (One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest), 36 China Town (Once Upon a Crime), Milenge Milenge (Serendipi­ty) and forthcoming film Laal Sin­gh Chaddha (Forrest Gump).

16. Kareena has starred opposite Salman Khan in Bodyguard, which was the highest grossing Bollywood film of 2011. Their film Bajrangi Bhaijaan was the most successful of 2015.

17. Her 2012 film Agent Vinod bor­rowed the title of a 1977 Bollywood spy drama of the same name.

18. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was the original choice to play the lead role in Heroine, but walked out of the 2012 film due to pregnancy and got replaced by Kareena, who received critical acclaim for her performance of an actress on a career decline.

19. Many elements of her 2016 film Udta Punjab are similar to British writer Ben Elton’s 2002 novel High Society, but the makers denied it.

20. Kareena revealed that she had to audition for the first time in her ca­reer to land her part in forthcoming film Laal Singh Chaddha opposite Aamir Khan, which is a remake of Hollywood hit Forrest Gump. She plays Robin Wright’s character from the massively successful 1994 original.