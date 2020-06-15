Kangana Ranaut speaks up on Sushant Singh Rajput’s tragic demise

Sushant Singh Rajput passed away yesterday and the whole Bollywood industry is mourning about his demise. A lot of Bollywood celebs have stated that they should have spoken to Sushant and been in touch with him, but they failed to do so.

Now, Kangana Ranaut has spoken up about the actor’s tragic demise and her team has shared a video of the same on Instagram. They have captioned the video as, “It is important to give talent their due. And if celebrities are struggling with personal and mental health issues, the media should try and emphasize with them, rather than making it difficult for them!”

In the video, Kangana has spoken how the Bollywood industry ignored Sushant and didn’t give him his due as an actor. The actress is clearly very upset with the people of the industry. She has stated that a bad film like Gully Boy wins awards, but a film like Chhichhore is ignored at award functions. The actress has also opened up about the blind articles written about Sushant and his addiction.

Kangana also went on to reveal how her films which she directed are being called a flop. She has stated that they (outsiders) don’t want films of others but at least should get the acknowledgment of their films.

Well, it is surely sad that Sushant is no more with us. But with films like Kai Po Che, M.S.Dhoni: The Untold Story, Kedarnath, Chhichhore and others, the actor has left a mark in our hearts.