  • Tuesday, June 13, 2023
Kangana Ranaut begins prep for action movie

Her last release was Dhaakad, another action film.

Kangana Ranaut (Photo credit: STR/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Mohnish Singh

Multiple awards-winning actress Kangana Ranaut on Tuesday said she has returned to exercising as part of her preparation for an upcoming action film.

The actress, who finished working on Emergency in which she plays the role of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, shared the work update on Instagram.

“After two years break from my exercise routine to play Mrs Gandhi now I am back to my fitness routine, looking forward to a great transformation for an upcoming action film,” Ranaut captioned the video of hers working out in a gym.

Ranaut’s next Emergency is billed as the story of a watershed moment in the political history of India. Besides starring in the film, she has also written, directed, and produced it.

Stay tuned to this space for more updates!

