  Tuesday, December 12, 2023
Kamal Haasan, Jr NTR wish Rajinikanth on 73rd birthday

The veteran actor will next be seen sharing screen space with Amitabh Bachchan in Thalaivar 170.

Rajinikanth (Photo credit should read ARUN SANKAR/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Mohnish Singh

As superstar Rajinikanth turned 73 today, several big Indian celebs took to their social media handles and extended heartfelt wishes.

Actor Kamal Haasan took to X and wrote in Tamil, “Happy birthday to my dear friend Superstar @rajinikanth. I sincerely wish you to live a happy life reaping success today and forever.”

Actor Dhanush wrote, “Happy birthday Thalaiva @rajinikanth,” followed by multiple joined hands and red heart emoticons.

Actor and director Raghava Lawrence shared a picture with Thalaiva on X and wrote, “Happy birthday Thalaiva! I pray Ragavendra swamy for your good health! May you live a long, long life! Guruve saranam @rajinikanth.”

Music composer Anirudh on X said, “Happy birthday to the emperor Thalaiva @rajinikanth.”

RRR actor Jr NTR wrote, “Wishing the one & only Thalaivar @Rajinikanth sir, a very Happy Birthday. May your charisma continue to inspire for generations.”

Actor Jackie Shroff shared a video with the superstar and wrote, “Happiness Always @rajinikanth.”

Thalaiva’s fans gathered outside his residence in Chennai to celebrate his birthday. Several pictures and videos from the superstar’s residence went viral on social media.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Rajinikanth is basking in the success of Jailer. He plays a man seeking to avenge the death of his cop son in the movie. Mohanlal, Shivarajkumar, and Jackie Shroff were seen in important cameos in the film.

In the coming months, he will be seen sharing screen space with Amitabh Bachchan in Thalaivar 170. It is being directed by TJ Gnanavel. Bachchan and Rajinikanth last worked together in the 1991 film Hum, directed by Mukul Anand.

