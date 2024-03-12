  • Tuesday, March 12, 2024
Poster of new film ‘JNU: Jahangir National University’ sparks debate

JNU Film Poster

By: Mohnish Singh

The poster of a new film, titled JNU: Jahangir National University, has sparked a debate on social media with many criticising it as a “propaganda film”.

Written and directed by Vinay Sharma, the movie is set to be released in theatres on April 5. It features an ensemble cast of Siddharth Bodke, Urvashi Rautela, Piyush Mishra, Ravi Kishan, Vijay Raaz, Rashmi Desai, Atul Pandey, and SonnalliSeygall.

Rautela shared the film’s poster on her Instagram page. The photo features a saffron map of India with the text, “Can one educational university break the nation?”

“Behind closed walls of EDUCATION, brews a conspiracy to BREAK the NATION,

As the LEFT & RIGHT collide, who will win this Battle for DOMINATION?” she posted.

The film’s title is in reference to the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), which has been at the center of controversies for the past few years.

The poster of JNU was also shared on social media platform X by several personalities, including trade analysts Taran Adarsh and Komal Nahta, inviting polarising reactions from the users.

Many decried the movie as yet another example of a propaganda film.

“This will be nothing more than a bundle of lies! The movie will have nothing to do with the realities of #JNU, the only two purposes of this movie will be to malign the name of one of the best universities in India and to divert the attention of the people from the real issues like unemployment and poverty,” one person posted.

“One more propaganda film to be released before the elections on #JNU, surely it’s going to show the university in a bad light,” said another user.

On April 5th, #JNUMovie is coming to captivate, challenge, and inspire. This film isn’t just a film, it’s a movement.

Some social media users also hailed the movie, calling it a hit in the making.

“The real nature of Tukde Tukde gang will be exposed. Watch JNU in theatres near you on 5th April,” an X user wrote.

“On April 5th, #JNUMovie is coming to captivate, challenge, and inspire. This film isn’t just a film, it’s a movement,” wrote another.

JNU: Jahangir National University is presented by Mahakaal Movies. It is produced by Pratima Datta.

Eastern Eye

