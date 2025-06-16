JeJeShri Vrajrajkumarji inspires devotees in London with Pushtimarg insights

A wave of spiritual upliftment swept through North London as Vaishnavacharya Pujya Goswami Shri Vrajrajkumarji Mahodayshri delivered a three-day series of discourses on the foundational pillars of Pushtimarg, organised by VYO UK at the Dhamecha Hall in Harrow. Devotees from across the UK gathered to immerse themselves in divine teachings, soulful vachanamrut, and rare spiritual insights that touched the essence of Vallabh Vedanta.
The event commenced on 11 June with a ceremonial padhramni at Shri Kunj, followed by daily discourses that explored the divine character of Shrinathji, the grace of Yamunaji, and the timeless legacy of Shri Mahaprabhuji. The highlight included the celebration of the 108 Shree Yamunaji Lotiji Utsav on 13 June, drawing hearts together in joy and reverence.
In his address, JeJeShri Vrajrajkumarji Mahodayshri shared a profound reflection: “What is the best character within you? Yamunaji teaches us to say ‘yes’ in every conversation with Thakorji — this is to truly listen, to understand, and to agree with grace. This is not just divine discipline but also the essence of our behaviour.”
He further emphasised the unified divinity of Shrinathji, Yamunaji, and Mahaprabhuji, reminding the congregation: “They may appear as different swaroop, but their tatva is one. To treat them as separate is a misunderstanding of divine unity.”
The discourses were graced by the presence of several dignitaries, including Gareth Thomas MP, Minister for Services, Small Businesses and Exports, along with Pradipbhai Dhamecha, Ketanbhai Kotecha, Vinodbhai Thakrar, Dipakbhai Jatania, Umiben Radia, and many other community figures who appreciated the rich spiritual experience.
In a heartfelt moment, Shri Vrajrajkumarji also offered condolences for the victims of the recent Air India crash in Ahmedabad.
The programme opened with a warm welcome address by Kanteshbhai Popat, Chairman of VYO UK. An overview of VYO’s ongoing and upcoming initiatives was shared by Jayshreeben Radia, President of VYO UK. The entire event was beautifully compered and hosted by Pratibhaben Lakhani, President of VYO North London – UK.