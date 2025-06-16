Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

JeJeShri Vrajrajkumarji inspires devotees in London with Pushtimarg insights

The event commenced on June 11 with a ceremonial padhramni at Shri Kunj

JeJeShri Vrajrajkumarji inspires devotees in London with Pushtimarg insights
Mahesh Liloriya
By Mahesh LiloriyaJun 16, 2025

A wave of spiritual upliftment swept through North London as Vaishnavacharya Pujya Goswami Shri Vrajrajkumarji Mahodayshri delivered a three-day series of discourses on the foundational pillars of Pushtimarg, organised by VYO UK at the Dhamecha Hall in Harrow. Devotees from across the UK gathered to immerse themselves in divine teachings, soulful vachanamrut, and rare spiritual insights that touched the essence of Vallabh Vedanta.

The event commenced on 11 June with a ceremonial padhramni at Shri Kunj, followed by daily discourses that explored the divine character of Shrinathji, the grace of Yamunaji, and the timeless legacy of Shri Mahaprabhuji. The highlight included the celebration of the 108 Shree Yamunaji Lotiji Utsav on 13 June, drawing hearts together in joy and reverence.

In his address, JeJeShri Vrajrajkumarji Mahodayshri shared a profound reflection: “What is the best character within you? Yamunaji teaches us to say ‘yes’ in every conversation with Thakorji — this is to truly listen, to understand, and to agree with grace. This is not just divine discipline but also the essence of our behaviour.”

He further emphasised the unified divinity of Shrinathji, Yamunaji, and Mahaprabhuji, reminding the congregation: “They may appear as different swaroop, but their tatva is one. To treat them as separate is a misunderstanding of divine unity.”

The discourses were graced by the presence of several dignitaries, including Gareth Thomas MP, Minister for Services, Small Businesses and Exports, along with Pradipbhai Dhamecha, Ketanbhai Kotecha, Vinodbhai Thakrar, Dipakbhai Jatania, Umiben Radia, and many other community figures who appreciated the rich spiritual experience.

In a heartfelt moment, Shri Vrajrajkumarji also offered condolences for the victims of the recent Air India crash in Ahmedabad.

The programme opened with a warm welcome address by Kanteshbhai Popat, Chairman of VYO UK. An overview of VYO’s ongoing and upcoming initiatives was shared by Jayshreeben Radia, President of VYO UK. The entire event was beautifully compered and hosted by Pratibhaben Lakhani, President of VYO North London – UK.

jejeshri vrajrajkumarji

Related News

Historic UK-Uganda Rugby Tour launched at London fundraiser
Sports

Historic UK-Uganda Rugby Tour launched at London fundraiser

Mahesh Liloriya
Karisma Kapoor
Entertainment

How much could Karisma Kapoor’s children inherit from Sunjay Kapur’s £980 million fortune?

Veeraswamy
UK

Veeraswamy fights eviction as Crown Estate plans building renovation

Aamir Khan Rejects Love Jihad Narrative, Defends Family
Entertainment

Aamir Khan shuts down love jihad narrative says daughter and sisters married Hindus out of love

More For You

Sadhvi Bhagawati Saraswati

She has become a respected voice for Indian spirituality on global platforms

Parmarth Niketan

From Hollywood to the Himalayas: Sadhvi Bhagawati Saraswati celebrates 25 years of renunciation

Sadhvi Bhagawati Saraswati, the International Director of Parmarth Niketan and President of the Divine Shakti Foundation, has marked 25 years since taking Sanyas Diksha—formal monastic initiation—on the banks of the Ganga in Rishikesh.

Silver jubilee event at Parmarth Niketan

The silver jubilee celebration took place on the Shri Rama Katha stage at Parmarth Niketan and was attended by prominent Indian saints and spiritual leaders. Among them were:

Keep ReadingShow less
H H Madhavpriyadasji Swami

H H Madhavpriyadasji Swami's visit forms part of an ongoing engagement with diaspora communities

AMG

Madhavpriyadasji Swami applauds role of 'Garavi Gujarat' in uniting the diaspora

Mahesh Liloriya

His Holiness Shree Madhavpriyadasji Swami, spiritual head of the Gurukul Parivar – Shree Swaminarayan Gurukul Vishwavidya Pratishthanam (SGVP) – is currently on a spiritual tour of the United Kingdom. Recognised for his leadership in promoting values-based education and spiritual growth, Swamiji continues to inspire followers across the world.

During a visit to the Shri Kutch Satsang Swaminarayan Temple in Harrow, Swamiji was presented with a copy of Garavi Gujarat, a leading publication within the global Gujarati community. He acknowledged the publication’s longstanding efforts in preserving the cultural identity and heritage of Gujaratis living abroad.

Keep ReadingShow less
Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone is redefining what power looks like in Bollywood

Getty Images

The 8-hour rebellion: Deepika Padukone walked off a blockbuster and lit a fire under Bollywood’s toxic work culture

It didn’t take a walkout on a picket line or a fiery press conference to shake the Indian film industry; it took Deepika Padukone quietly demanding, “Eight hours.” No dramatic monologue or sensational tweets. Just a simple request: humane hours, overtime pay, and a refusal to push her body and mind past the brink. And just like that, the conversation in Bollywood cracked wide open.

In an industry that glorifies overnight shoots, delayed pack-ups, and “dedication” measured in sweat, Padukone’s decision to exit a high-profile film, Spirit, over her demand for an eight-hour workday was certainly a career move for her. But beyond that, it was a cultural revolt.

Keep ReadingShow less
Top Clinical Care at Hillingdon’s Neonatal Unit, But Families Seek More Support

Many parents who come to Hillingdon start off with their premature baby

iStock

Hillingdon’s Neonatal Unit offers excellent clinical care, but families need better support

The Neonatal Unit at Hillingdon Hospital, West London, is a Level 2 unit, also known as a Local Neonatal Unit (LNU) or High Dependency Unit (HDU). It provides expert care for premature and seriously ill babies born from 27 weeks’ gestation onwards. While the clinical care delivered by the medical and nursing teams is widely praised, the physical environment in which parents spend weeks or even months with their babies is outdated, cramped, and in urgent need of improvement.

The unit currently has 18 cots and two rooming-in rooms for parents to stay overnight with their babies. It also includes a six-bed Transitional Care Unit on the postnatal ward. However, infrastructure issues are clear from the outset: families arriving from modern, centrally funded Level 3 neonatal units in central London – such as Chelsea and Westminster or University College Hospital – are met by a dim, cluttered corridor that has not been redecorated in 25 years. Equipment lines the walls, lighting is poor, and the flooring is patched with hazard tape.

Keep ReadingShow less
landslide nearly swallows Swiss Village

Switzerland’s village of Blatten was buried in ice, mud and rock

Getty Images

Buried but not broken: The Swiss village of Blatten fights to rise again

Switzerland’s village of Blatten was buried in ice, mud and rock on the evening of Wednesday during a fatal landslide.

Once a lush, green hamlet nestled in the Alps — known for its old wooden houses, historic buildings, and wandering cows and sheep — the village is now almost entirely buried. The landslide, which swept through 90 per cent of Blatten, has left the local community shattered.

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc