Gulf states hit as US-Israeli campaign against Iran continues

Highlights:

Israel and Hezbollah exchange fire as regional tensions escalate

Iranian strikes reported across Gulf states and US-linked targets

555 people killed in Iran amid US-Israeli campaign

Trump signals conflict could last weeks, vows retaliation

ISRAEL and Hezbollah exchanged fire on Monday as the impact of US-Israeli strikes on Iran spread across the region. Attacks were reported in Gulf states and at a British base in Cyprus.

US President Donald Trump said he would avenge the deaths of US service members and indicated that the war with Iran could last for weeks.

ALSO READ: Khamenei killed in US-Israel strike as Iran faces fresh attacks

Here are the latest developments:

Israel and Hezbollah

Israel said it was striking Hezbollah targets across Lebanon after the group said it had launched rockets and drones at Israel.

The Israeli military told residents of about 50 towns and villages in Lebanon to evacuate. An AFP journalist saw residents of south Lebanon leaving by car.

Israel strikes Tehran

The Israeli military said it launched "large-scale strikes" on Tehran, two days after the start of a US-Israeli campaign against Iran.

"The Israeli Air Force... has begun an additional wave of strikes against the Iranian terror regime at the heart of Tehran," the military said in a statement.

Iran retaliates

Iran's Revolutionary Guards said they had launched missile strikes on Israel's government in Tel Aviv, as well as security and military centres in Haifa and an attack on east Jerusalem.

"Among the targets of this tenth wave were a targeted strike on the Zionist regime's government complex in Tel Aviv, attacks on military and security centres in Haifa, and a strike on east Jerusalem," a Guards statement carried by state TV said.

Iranian deaths

A total of 555 people have been killed across Iran in US and Israeli strikes, the Iranian Red Crescent said.

"Following the Zionist-American terrorist attacks carried out in various regions of our country, 131 cities have been affected to date and, regrettably, 555 of our compatriots have been killed," the humanitarian group said in a post on Telegram.

Drone hits Cyprus base

An unmanned Iranian drone crashed into Britain's RAF Akrotiri military base in Cyprus shortly after midnight, Cyprus President Nikos Christodoulides said. British officials said a drone hit the runway.

Britain agreed on Sunday to allow the United States to use British military bases to fire "defensive" strikes at Iranian missile systems.

EU chief Ursula von der Leyen said the bloc was "firmly and unequivocally" behind member states after the drone hit.

Gulf strikes

Strikes were heard across the Gulf, including in Dubai, Doha and Manama. Iran's army said it had used 15 cruise missiles in attacks on a US air base in Kuwait and vessels in the Indian Ocean.

"Missile units of the army's ground and naval forces operating from various locations targeted the US Ali Al Salem air base in Kuwait as well as enemy vessels in the northern Indian Ocean over the past hours," the army said in a statement.

Saudi attack

A Saudi oil refinery along the Gulf coast was targeted, a source familiar with the incident told AFP, adding the fire had been put out.

A Saudi defence ministry spokesman said two drones had targeted the refinery and been intercepted, according to a statement posted by the Saudi Press Agency on X.

US warplanes crash

Several American warplanes crashed in Kuwait on Monday morning, but their crew survived, Kuwait's defence ministry said.

"Several US warplanes crashed this morning. Confirming that all crew members survived," a defence ministry spokesman said in a statement, adding the cause was under investigation.

Iraq strikes

Loud explosions were heard near Iraq's Erbil airport, which hosts US-led coalition troops, an AFP journalist said.

Since the start of the US-Israel campaign against Iran, drones have repeatedly been intercepted over Erbil, which also hosts a major US consulate complex.

China urges truce

China called for a ceasefire and diplomatic talks to end the conflict, as officials in Beijing confirmed one citizen had been killed in Iran.

"The most urgent task is a cessation of military operations and preventing a spillover of conflict," foreign ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning said, urging "a resolution through dialogue and negotiation".

Gas price surge

European gas prices rose more than 20 per cent on fears the conflict could disrupt supplies in the Gulf, including exports from Qatar.

Despite the rise, prices remained below the level reached in January during the northern hemisphere winter.

Gulf condemnation

The United States and its Arab allies issued a joint statement condemning Iran's attacks on Gulf states. "The targeting of civilians and of countries not engaged in hostilities is reckless and destabilising behaviour."

On Monday morning, the US embassy in Kuwait said: "Take cover in your residence on the lowest available floor and away from windows. Do not go outside." It also advised people not to come to the diplomatic mission.

Iran says no US negotiation

Iran "will not negotiate with the United States", Ali Larijani, head of Tehran's Supreme National Security Council, said, rejecting reports that Iranian officials had sought talks.

He said Trump's "delusional fantasies" had plunged the region into chaos.

Trump: three 'choices' to lead Iran

Trump told the New York Times he had "three very good choices" for who could lead Iran but did not name them.

"I won't be revealing them now. Let's get the job done first," he said.

Hegseth to hold first Iran presser

Pentagon chief Pete Hegseth will hold a press conference on Monday on the joint US-Israeli military campaign against Iran. It will be the first by a senior US official since strikes began on Saturday.

Dan Caine, chairman of the joint chiefs of staff, will also take part, the Pentagon said.

US officials to make case for war

Top US officials, including Secretary of State Marco Rubio, will address Congress on Tuesday regarding the attack on Iran.

Rubio, Hegseth, CIA Director John Ratcliffe and military chief Caine "will brief the full membership of both chambers of Congress," White House spokesman Dylan Johnson said.

Maersk suspends Hormuz transit

Container shipping company Maersk said it was halting transit through the Suez Canal and the Strait of Hormuz for "safety" reasons.

The Danish company joined other shipping groups in suspending operations after Iran's Revolutionary Guards declared the strait closed on Saturday.

Gulf states vow

Gulf states said they would defend themselves against Iranian attacks, including by "responding to the aggression" if required, after the Gulf Cooperation Council met by video link to discuss a response.

Nine killed in Israeli city

An AFP journalist heard explosions in Jerusalem after the Israeli military said it had "identified missiles launched from Iran", triggering air raid sirens.

On Sunday, an Iranian missile attack killed at least nine people and injured dozens in the central Israeli city of Beit Shemesh, medics said.

EU reinforces naval mission

The EU plans to strengthen its naval mission in the Red Sea with more vessels as Iran's retaliation threatens maritime traffic, a European diplomat said.

Two French ships will join the EU's Aspides mission, increasing the number of warships to five, the diplomat said.

Trump vows vengeance

Trump said he would avenge the deaths of three US soldiers killed during US operations against Iran and warned that more casualties were possible.

He also called on Iranians to rise up, saying "America is with you." He warned the country's Revolutionary Guards to surrender or face "certain death."

War could last 'four weeks'

Trump said he expected a four-week military operation against Iran, where US and Israeli strikes have killed the country's supreme leader and damaged its defence capabilities.

"It's always been a four-week process. We figured it will be four weeks or so," he told the Daily Mail.

Revolutionary Guards HQ 'destroyed'

The US military said it had destroyed the Revolutionary Guard headquarters. US Central Command said: "America has the most powerful military on earth, and the IRGC no longer has a headquarters."

Israel's military said it had "struck dozens of the regime's military command centres", including IRGC headquarters.

(With inputs from agencies)